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Complex’s annual Hip-Hop Media Power Ranking reflects which personalities dominated the past year.Complex
The Complex Hip-Hop Media Power Ranking reflects which personalities have the most power in hip-hop media, from Joe Budden to Angie Martinez to Elliott Wilson.Complex Staff
Pop Culture
Charlamagne tha God Talks 'Hell of a Week,' Why He Considers Kanye a Nazi, and Angela Yee Leaving 'Breakfast Club'
The radio host sat down with Complex to talk about his new late-night talk show 'Hell of a Week,' Kanye West, and Angela Yee leaving 'The Breakfast Club.'Karla Rodriguez
The hit show has given fans some of the most meme-spurring, immediately memorable radio moments over the past 12 years. Here are some of them.Trace William Cowen