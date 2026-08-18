Claressa Shields Jokes She Might Be Pregnant After Papoose 'Went Crazy' Celebrating Her TKO Win

Claressa Shields thinks she could be pregnant after she celebrated her recent sixth-round TKO win against Kaye Scott with her boyfriend, Papoose.

In a post shared on X, formerly Twitter, Shields reposted a clip of her appearing on Nightcap with Shannon Sharpe and Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson suggesting that she wasn’t going to be getting any rest after her fight. “We hadn’t had sex in six weeks,” Shields revealed on the show. “So, we finally got to… you know. … Listen, an undisciplined man is not a good man, and he was disciplined with me when I was in camp.”

Alongside the clip, she joked, “I’m probably pregnant now 😂🫶🏾 @Papooseonline went crazy after the fight 🤪🪄🤸🏽‍♀️.”