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Claressa Shields Jokes She Might Be Pregnant After Papoose 'Went Crazy' Celebrating Her TKO Win

Papoose was clearly pleased about Shields beating Kaye Scott via technical knockout in the sixth round.

Papoose and Claressa Shields attend the “Bars on Wheels”, A Journey to Save Hip Hop Visual Album Release at The Roxy Cinema on November 25, 2025 in New York City.
Johnny Nunez / Stringer via Getty Images

Claressa Shields thinks she could be pregnant after she celebrated her recent sixth-round TKO win against Kaye Scott with her boyfriend, Papoose.

In a post shared on X, formerly Twitter, Shields reposted a clip of her appearing on Nightcap with Shannon Sharpe and Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson suggesting that she wasn’t going to be getting any rest after her fight. “We hadn’t had sex in six weeks,” Shields revealed on the show. “So, we finally got to… you know. … Listen, an undisciplined man is not a good man, and he was disciplined with me when I was in camp.”

Alongside the clip, she joked, “I’m probably pregnant now 😂🫶🏾 @Papooseonline went crazy after the fight 🤪🪄🤸🏽‍♀️.”

Shields reclaimed the WBC and WBA middleweight championships after she beat Kaye Scott by knockout in the sixth round of their fight on Saturday (Aug. 15) at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. That means she’s now secured the 20th and 21st world titles of her career, upping her professional record to 19-0 with four knockouts.

“This was a really hard camp,” Shields said after the fight. “I cut 38 pounds. I was at 198 pounds and got down to 160. This is the most disciplined I've been since the Olympics, I feel like.” Shields is a force to be reckoned with in the world of women’s boxing, and her latest bout was no exception.

Shields has been in a relationship with Papoose since at least 2024, when her romance with the rapper was exposed by his estranged wife, Remy Ma. They only went public with their relationship last year, but when Papoose filed for divorce from Remy, he accused her of cheating on him multiple times during their relationship.

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