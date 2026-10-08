Mike Tyson Says He Sent Donald Trump a Letter on Diddy's Behalf: 'I'm Friendly With Puff'

In an interview with Andy Cohen for Radio Andy, retired boxer Mike Tyson shared that he’s still on friendly terms with Diddy and even did a favor for him involving President Donald Trump.

As heard in the clip from the SiriusXM interview below, Cohen asked Tyson if he was “buddies” with Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is currently serving 50 months behind bars on two prostitution-related charges.

“Yeah, I’m friendly with Puff,” he replied. “I was surprised that they went through so many lengths to get him. They used a 110-year-old rule to get him, that case 110 years ago, but they used it to get him. Can you imagine that? They took a 110-year-old case to get him a couple of months, a couple of years ago.”

The “110-year-old rule” he’s referring to is the Mann Act, which made it a felony to transport women or girls “for the purpose of prostitution” between states. While the law was first introduced in 1910, it has since been amended by Congress in 1978 and 1986.

Cohen asked Tyson if he’s been in touch with Diddy since he was sentenced to four years in prison in 2025.