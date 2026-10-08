Sports

Mike Tyson Says He Sent Donald Trump a Letter on Diddy's Behalf: 'I'm Friendly With Puff'

Ever since he was found guilty, Diddy's legal team has indicated they want a pardon from Donald Trump.

Sean "Diddy" Combs and Mike Tyson at "Belvedere's Jagger Dagger Party" held at the Palm Beach during the 61st Cannes Film Festival
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images

In an interview with Andy Cohen for Radio Andy, retired boxer Mike Tyson shared that he’s still on friendly terms with Diddy and even did a favor for him involving President Donald Trump.

As heard in the clip from the SiriusXM interview below, Cohen asked Tyson if he was “buddies” with Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is currently serving 50 months behind bars on two prostitution-related charges.

“Yeah, I’m friendly with Puff,” he replied. “I was surprised that they went through so many lengths to get him. They used a 110-year-old rule to get him, that case 110 years ago, but they used it to get him. Can you imagine that? They took a 110-year-old case to get him a couple of months, a couple of years ago.”

The “110-year-old rule” he’s referring to is the Mann Act, which made it a felony to transport women or girls “for the purpose of prostitution” between states. While the law was first introduced in 1910, it has since been amended by Congress in 1978 and 1986.

Cohen asked Tyson if he’s been in touch with Diddy since he was sentenced to four years in prison in 2025.

“Well, I spoke with him once on the phone, yes,” Tyson replied. “He wanted me to give a letter to the president.”

Cohen replied, “And did you give a letter to the president from him?”

Tyson said, “I did what he told me to do, yeah.”

Diddy was found guilty on two counts of transportation for prostitution, but was found not guilty of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges. He is also facing multiple lawsuits from men and women accusing him of sexual misconduct. Following his guilty verdict, Diddy’s legal team indicated that they were working to secure a presidential pardon. The Bad Boy Records founder is currently slated to be released from prison in March 2028.

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