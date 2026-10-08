Pop Culture

'Even Stevens' Star Christy Carlson Romano Says She Felt 'Put Off' When First Meeting Shia LaBeouf

The former child star recalled being "very different" from her 'Even Stevens' co-star.

EVEN STEVENS - Donna Pescow as "Eileen Stevens", Tom Virtue as "Steve Stevens", Shia LaBeouf as "Louis Stevens", Christy Carlson Romano as "Ren Stevens", Nick Spano as "Donnie Stevens" and Steven Anthony Lawrence as "Beans" on "Even Stevens" on the Disney Channel.
George Lange/Disney Channel via Getty Images

Christy Carlson Romano didn’t have the best first encounter with her Even Stevens co-star Shia LaBeouf.

The former child actor, 42, discussed being introduced to LaBeouf, 40, on the Thursday (Oct. 8) episode of Sorry We’re Cyrus, as seen around the 20-minute mark in the video below.

“I talk about it in the book, but I remember meeting Shia for the first time and just kind of being very put off by him because we were very different,” Romano said, referencing her new memoir, Once Upon a Trainwreck: The Fall and Rise of a Child Star.

The actress shared that she was raised in a “strict Italian-American family” under the guidance of a “super stage mom,” while LaBeouf appeared to have a more laid-back upbringing.

“His hair was two different colors. Not even like color-colors,” Romano added of her first encounter with LaBeouf. “They were like brown and blonde or something, something so crazy. He was a Venice Beach kid. He was cool. … He was definitely destined to be that character.”

Even Stevens ultimately ran on Disney Channel for three seasons, though its impact on pop culture would suggest a longer run. Romano and LaBeouf also appeared as Ren and Louis in The Even Stevens Movie, released in 2003.

Related Stories

thecampaignbook/X
Pop Culture

Shia LaBeouf Continues New Orleans Takeover By Linking Up With Music Legend

The actor has stuck around Bourbon Street one week after his arrest on two counts of simple battery.

Jaelani Turner-Williams226 days ago
Shia LaBeouf with sunglasses and a mustache stands in front of photographers. He's wearing a white shirt and dark jacket.
Pop Culture

Shia LaBeouf Shares 'Free Me' Message After New Orleans Mardi Gras Arrest

The actor did not elaborate further.

Trace William Cowen233 days ago
19 October 2014...58th BFI LFF: Fury - Closing film held at Odeon Leicester Square, 24-26 Leicester Square, London...Here: Mia Goth; Shia LeBeouf.
Pop Culture

Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth Reportedly Separated a Year Ago

The former couple, who met in 2012, share a three-year-old daughter.

Jaelani Turner-Williams233 days ago

Trending

1
SneakersEvery 'Space Jam' Air Jordan Releasing in 2026
2
MusicJohn Mayer Reveals Real Reason He Wrote 'Daughters,' Says Younger Self Was a 'Weird Messenger'
3
BetsNFL Rumors: Tyreek Hill to Chiefs, Bills, or Patriots?
4
StyleThe 10 Best Playboi Carti Outfits, Ranked
5
SneakersKobe Bryant's Nike Kobe A.D. Returns This Month
6
SneakersEvery Nike LeBron Signature Sneaker, Ranked

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App