'Even Stevens' Star Christy Carlson Romano Says She Felt 'Put Off' When First Meeting Shia LaBeouf

Christy Carlson Romano didn’t have the best first encounter with her Even Stevens co-star Shia LaBeouf.

The former child actor, 42, discussed being introduced to LaBeouf, 40, on the Thursday (Oct. 8) episode of Sorry We’re Cyrus, as seen around the 20-minute mark in the video below.

“I talk about it in the book, but I remember meeting Shia for the first time and just kind of being very put off by him because we were very different,” Romano said, referencing her new memoir, Once Upon a Trainwreck: The Fall and Rise of a Child Star.