'Even Stevens' Star Christy Carlson Romano Says She Felt 'Put Off' When First Meeting Shia LaBeouf

Christy Carlson Romano didn’t have the best first encounter with her Even Stevens co-star Shia LaBeouf.
The former child actor, 42, discussed being introduced to LaBeouf, 40, on the Thursday (Oct. 8) episode of Sorry We’re Cyrus, as seen around the 20-minute mark in the video below.
“I talk about it in the book, but I remember meeting Shia for the first time and just kind of being very put off by him because we were very different,” Romano said, referencing her new memoir, Once Upon a Trainwreck: The Fall and Rise of a Child Star.
The actress shared that she was raised in a “strict Italian-American family” under the guidance of a “super stage mom,” while LaBeouf appeared to have a more laid-back upbringing.
“His hair was two different colors. Not even like color-colors,” Romano added of her first encounter with LaBeouf. “They were like brown and blonde or something, something so crazy. He was a Venice Beach kid. He was cool. … He was definitely destined to be that character.”
Even Stevens ultimately ran on Disney Channel for three seasons, though its impact on pop culture would suggest a longer run. Romano and LaBeouf also appeared as Ren and Louis in The Even Stevens Movie, released in 2003.