Diddy Lands a $477K Court Bill After His Peacock Doc Suit Collapsed

Sean "Diddy" Combs is now facing a massive court-ordered bill from the company he tried to sue.

A judge has ordered the incarcerated music mogul to pay NBCUniversal $477,700.50 in attorneys' fees, covering the network's successful defense against his defamation suit over the documentary Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy.

The final figure is less than half of what the winning side wanted. NBCUniversal, Peacock, and Ample Entertainment had asked for $990,292 to cover the full legal tab, a request that included additional work spent fending off Combs' challenge to the fee bid itself.

The judge found the hourly rates reasonable for attorneys with that level of experience, but concluded some of the billed work was excessive, which is what triggered the cut.

Combs sued NBCUniversal, Peacock, and Ample Entertainment in Feb. 2025 over the documentary, which had been released on Jan. 14.