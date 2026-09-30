Sports

LeBron James Lifts Off From Sixers Camp in a Helicopter Bound for New York

James put his unique New York-to-Philadelphia commute into practice after Sixers training camp.

LeBron James in a Philadelphia 76ers jersey stands in a locker room with open lockers behind him, arms outstretched.
(Photo by Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images)

Key Takeaways

  • LeBron James left his first Philadelphia 76ers training camp practice by helicopter, heading roughly 95 miles home to New York.
  • The 41-year-old plans to split the 2026-27 season between both cities after signing a two-year, $8 million deal with Philadelphia.
  • James set championship expectations by declaring, “I didn’t leave my family to lose in the second round,” ahead of his Oct. 5 preseason debut against the Knicks.

LeBron James wasted little time testing his new commute after his first training camp practice with the Philadelphia 76ers.

As Anfernee Simons spoke with press on Tuesday, James' helicopter could reportedly be heard taking off outside the team's practice facility, bound for his home in New York, according to ESPN's NBA writer Dave McMenamin.

James revealed at Media Day that he plans to live "in both" New York City and Philadelphia during the 2026-27 season, making the roughly 95-mile trip between the cities by air when necessary.

James signed a two-year, $8 million deal with Philadelphia in July after spending the previous eight seasons with the Lakers. The 41-year-old made it clear that being away from his family comes with championship expectations, telling reporters, "I didn't leave my family to lose in the second round."

James is set to make his Sixers preseason debut against the Knicks on Oct. 5 before returning to New York for Philadelphia's regular-season opener at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 20.

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