Quavo Says Losing Takeoff 'Eased' His Friction With Offset

Quavo is speaking on what the loss of Takeoff did to his relationship with Offset, and his answer is blunt: it put a lot of their friction to bed.

In a new Complex interview, Quavo said that Takeoff's death "eased" the tension between him and his fellow Migos member.

"It threw out all the things that I was upset about or that we had friction about," he said, careful to note he can only speak for himself. “It was enough for me to say, alright, cool. Whatever you’re going through, I’ll go through with you.”