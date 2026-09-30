Quavo Says Losing Takeoff 'Eased' His Friction With Offset

Key Takeaways
- Quavo says Takeoff's death "eased" the friction he had with Offset, telling an interviewer it "threw out all the things that I was upset about."
- Migos formed in 2008 with Quavo, Offset and Takeoff, and Takeoff was fatally shot in Houston on Nov. 1, 2022, which Offset later said ended the group rather than personal issues with Quavo.
- Quavo and Offset reconciled over time, confirming a Migos reunion in May and a final Migos album this month, and they reunited onstage Sunday in Los Angeles at Quavo's ‘QRÖMELIFE’ release party to preview "Away," their first collaboration since 2022's "We Did It."
- Quavo's ‘QRÖMELIFE,’ produced by Pharrell Williams, arrives on Oct. 2.
Quavo is speaking on what the loss of Takeoff did to his relationship with Offset, and his answer is blunt: it put a lot of their friction to bed.
In a new Complex interview, Quavo said that Takeoff's death "eased" the tension between him and his fellow Migos member.
"It threw out all the things that I was upset about or that we had friction about," he said, careful to note he can only speak for himself. “It was enough for me to say, alright, cool. Whatever you’re going through, I’ll go through with you.”
Quavo then tied the loss to the cover for 'QRÖMELIFE,' saying the “chrome” in the name comes from the toughness of the experience. “Me losing my brother, it can’t get no tougher than that,” he said.
Migos came together in 2008 with Quavo, Offset and Takeoff, who was Quavo's nephew. Takeoff was fatally shot in Houston on Nov. 1, 2022.
Offset addressed the group's end himself in October 2023, telling Hot 97 that it was Takeoff's death, not personal issues with Quavo, that closed the chapter.
The repair took years. After the 2022 split came the tribute at the BET Awards in June 2023, then Offset's comments in 2025 that the two were talking every other week.
Just days ago, the two stood side by side in Los Angeles at the QRÖMELIFE release party, where Quavo previewed "Away," an Offset-assisted track that marks their first collaboration on wax since 2022's "We Did It."
QRÖMELIFE arrives on Oct. 2.