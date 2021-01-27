Mckitterick played for Brookwood from age six to age 17. He has since helped develop Brookwood into Montreal’s premier AAU program. “I noticed that there was kind of a need for the players that we had to gain some exposure. So, I started what was called Brookwood Elite at that point, which ended up being an AAU team that was travelling to the States and going to tournaments.”

Mckitterick feels like Montreal basketball is still underappreciated, though. “Because of that, our kids play with an edge. I think they always feel the need to prove themselves,” McKitterick said. “There’s a Montreal toughness to most of our kids.”

Tasia McKenna describes East Coast basketball as “innovative and blue collar.” She is the technical director and performance coach at Basketball Nova Scotia, helping to promote and develop recreational and competitive basketball throughout the province. “Nova Scotia has always hit above our weight class, and when you see the success of NS athletes and coaches on a national, international, and professional stage, it really sets the tone for everyone else in the province wishing to pursue those dreams,” McKenna said.

For players in Eastern Canada, a smaller talent pool means increased travel to matchup with top competition according to Luc Stevenson, head coach of the University of King’s College men’s basketball team in Nova Scotia. Stevenson has been coaching at the post-secondary level for the past eight years. He also served on the coaching staffs for the U17 provincial teams in Alberta, Ontario, and Nova Scotia. Those experiences provided him a clear view of the next generation of basketball throughout Canada. “I got a good sense of where basketball is in this country and it’s at a really good place,” Stevenson said.

From Halifax to Vancouver, Division 1 coaches are no longer shy to turn their gaze towards Canada. Major college programs now regularly send coaches and scouts to various tournaments and showcases north of the border in order to recruit talent. “Now coaches get it. Now they see the value of a Canadian basketball player,” Russell said.



For Russell, a 16-year-old named Elijah Fisher represents the culmination of everything that has been developed. Fisher is a 6-foot-7 combo guard at Crestwood Prep and is the No. 3 ranked recruit in the Class of 2023. That includes players from both Canada and the U.S. “For all the time that I have been doing this in the past 30 years and seen the development and the progress and evolution of basketball in Canada, it’s like all that happened to where a guy like Elijah Fisher exists,” Russell said.

In the past, a player of his size at a young age would have been relegated to the big man game of the post, but the knowledge level of Canadian coaches has expanded to recognize that they needed to continue to develop his handle and shooting ability. With the resources and expertise around him now, Fisher has everything he needs to hone his game north of the border.

“I was a big proponent that kids need to go to prep school in the States if they want to get somewhere, because the exposure wasn’t there, the development wasn’t there, the opportunities weren’t there,” Russell said. “Everything has come to a level where it is possible for a kid like him to get all that he needs and deserves and wants out of Canada … without having to move.”

Seeing a kid like Fisher developed and supported entirely in Canada is not a finish line for Russell however. Rather, it signifies a new beginning for basketball in the country and what can be achieved by Canadian talent.

“Let’s get someone who is going to be thought of as a potential Hall of Famer,” Russell said. “Where you write home and say, ‘Mama I made it, Canada made it.' Especially for a game that was created by a Canadian, you want to see that come home. To me, that would be a coming home.”