Jamal Murray

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New Balance Two Wxy v5
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New Balance's Newest Basketball Shoe Drops Tomorrow

Introducing the Two Wxy v5.

Victor Deng673 days ago
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NBA Launches 'NBA Represent' Website To Celebrate Canadian Players

The site also features various pieces of art and merch.

Louis Pavlakos981 days ago
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UFC Fighter Alexander Volkanovski Spars With Jamal Murray In Instagram Reel

Volkanovski conceded that Murray was better at fighting than he would be at basketball.

Louis Pavlakos1024 days ago
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Jamal Murray Scraps Plans To Bring Larry O'Brien Trophy To Kitchener, Trophy Under 'Lock & Key'

A rep for the Denver Nuggets told The Star that the trophy is "under lock and key."

Louis Pavlakos1033 days ago
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Canada Reacts To Jamal Murray And The Denver Nuggets Winning The NBA Championship

He becomes the fourth player in history to average over 20 points per game and 10 assists per game in the NBA Finals.

Louis Pavlakos1130 days ago
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New Balance Two Wxy v3 (Players)
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New Balance's Latest Basketball Sneaker Is Available Now

New Balance's latest basketball sneaker, the Two Wxy V3, is available now. Find more details on the debut 'Cerebral' colorway and where to purchase it here.

Riley Jones1350 days ago
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The All-Canadian NBA Starting 5 for the 2022-23 Season

It’s an exciting time for Canadians in the NBA, so we created an All-Canadian Starting Five of the best NBA players from north of the border.

Oren Weisfeld1368 days ago
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The 20 Best Canadian Players in the NBA, Ranked

As Canada tries to punch its ticket to the 2023 FIBA World Cup, we've updated our ranking of the best Canucks playing in the NBA at the moment.

Katie Heindl1477 days ago
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Jamal Murray Will Return When He’s Ready, Tells Us Why Nikola Jokic Deserves Another MVP

We caught up with the injured Nuggets point guard to get an update on when he's returning and to ask him why his teammates deserves MVP honors again.

Adam Caparell1598 days ago
Jamal Murray
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Jamal Murray on Possible NBA Midseason Tournament: 'No Need To Make Season Complex'

After ESPN reported a general excitement in the NBA towards restarting midseason tournaments, Jamal Murray came out against the idea on his social media.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1880 days ago
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7 Players Primed for Breakthrough Seasons During the 2020-21 NBA Season

These players haven't made an All-Star team, but could be poised to breakthrough into star status during the 2019-20 NBA season.

Jannelle Moore2033 days ago
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The 10 Best Canadian Sports Moments of 2020

It was one of the most unusual years ever for sports, but Canada still had tons to be proud of.

Vivek Jacob2040 days ago
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The 24 Best NBA Players 24 and Under

We’re counting down the 24 best NBA players under 24, including young players such as Zion Williamson, Ben Simmons, Luka Doncic & more.

Adam Caparell2046 days ago
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Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles' 'Knuckleheads' Podcast Season 5 Arrives With Guest Jamal Murray

The 'Knuckleheads' podcast officially kicks off Season 5 with guest Jamal Murray, who discusses his historic run in the NBA's Orlando Bubble.

tara mahadevan2068 days ago

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