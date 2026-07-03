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DJ ASAP and Wife Sentenced to 40 Years in Federal Prison for COVID Fraud Scheme
Pop Culture

DJ ASAP and Wife Sentenced to 40 Years for $30M Pyramid Scheme

Inside the $30 million ‘Blessings in No Time’ pyramid scheme that preyed on pandemic desperation and promised 800% returns within weeks.

Bernadette Giacomazzo37 days ago
Jonathan Dupiton
Life

Atlanta Podcaster Sentenced to Seven Years in Prison Over $3.8 Million Fraud Scheme

During the pandemic, Jonathan Dupiton stole identities to obtain money through unemployment insurance benefits.

tara mahadevan86 days ago
John Gotti's Grandson, Carmine Agnello, Sentenced to 15 Months for COVID Loan Fraud
Pop Culture

John Gotti Grandson Carmine Agnello Gets 15 Months for COVID Loan Fraud

Inside the COVID relief scam that put John Gotti’s reality‑TV grandson behind bars—and why a planned kidney donation couldn’t save him in court.

Bernadette Giacomazzo89 days ago
FUBU Co-founder Daymond John Files Lawsuit Against COVID Mask Manufacturers for Allegedly Ripping Him Off
Pop Culture

Daymond John Sues Former COVID Mask Partners for Millions in Unpaid PPE Cash

The FUBU co-founder says his name and network landed $100M+ in state PPE deals—only for his partners to allegedly ghost him and keep the payday.

Bernadette Giacomazzo103 days ago
Nicole Kidman
Pop Culture

Nicole Kidman Says She Felt 'Free' From Strong Sense of Smell During COVID

She also revealed that she found it difficult to kiss her 'Big Little Lies' co-star Alexander Skarsgård due to his breath.

tara mahadevan128 days ago
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Florida Man Claimed to Be a Prophet Wiping Out COVID-19 by Attacking Chinese Restaurant with Shovel
Life

Florida Man Says He’s a Prophet, Attacks Chinese Restaurant to 'Save Everyone'

Police say the suspect ranted about a new COVID strain and claimed he was a prophet ‘trying to save everyone’ as he smashed the Orlando restaurant’s kitchen.

Bernadette Giacomazzo141 days ago
Cam'ron wearing a KC cap and headphones sits in front of a microphone with "Talk" and "Flex" in the background.
Music

Cam'ron's Ex Admits She Fumbled Business Opportunities With the Rapper: 'I F*cked That Up'

Killa revealed that he and the woman dated during COVID.

tara mahadevan163 days ago
A snow-covered LaGuardia Airport with an American Airlines plane on the tarmac. A snowplow clears the runway in heavy snowfall.
Life

U.S. Flight Cancellations Top 11,000, Highest Single-Day Figure Since the COVID-19 Pandemic

Dangerous winter weather had a major impact on air travel over the weekend.

Joe Price173 days ago
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 21: Joy Taylor attends the 2025 Give Her FlowHERS Awards Gala presented by Femme It Forward at The Beverly Hilton on November 21, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
Sports

Joy Taylor on Using Dating Apps for Sex During Pandemic: ‘I’m a Horny B*stard'

The sports reporter used private, members-only app Raya, where she met someone she dated for four months.

Jaelani Turner-Williams221 days ago
Ariana Grande.
Pop Culture

Ariana Grande Tests Positive for COVID, Bows Out of 'Wicked' Promo

The news comes just days after the singer attended the New York premiere of 'Wicked: For Good.'

Alex Ocho240 days ago
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Ice Cube
Pop Culture

Ice Cube Says He Shot Critically Panned ‘War of the Worlds’ Without Director, Actors During COVID

The film, which also stars Eva Longoria, was shot during the pandemic.

tara mahadevan306 days ago
A group of police officers in tactical gear gather outside, some wearing helmets and vests, engaged in a discussion.
Pop Culture

Shooting Near Atlanta's Emory University and CDC Leaves Suspect Dead, Officer Injured

The suspect shot at windows of a CDC building.

Trey Alston344 days ago
Larsa Pippen in a black dress at an event; Malik Beasley in a Detroit Pistons uniform during a basketball game.
Pop Culture

Larsa Pippen Suggests 'COVID Brain' Contributed to Her Fling With Malik Beasley

The two were in a relationship while Beasley was still married.

Joe Price429 days ago
Lil Wayne performs during the 2025 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park.
Music

Lil Wayne Defends Explicit Texts to Reporter, Denies COVID Relief Fraud

In the text messages sent to a reporter, Wayne asked if she had seen his genitals.

Joe Price457 days ago
COVID-19
Pop Culture

CIA Says COVID-19 Likely Came From Lab Outbreak

They were originally neutral about where it came from.

Trey Alston539 days ago
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Tory Lanez performs at Viejas Arena in San Diego.
Music

Tory Lanez Says Quarantine Radio ‘Crawled’ So Streaming Could ‘Walk’

Lanez said he "crawled so the streaming community could walk."

Joe Price547 days ago

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