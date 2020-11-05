Supreme, New York's cool skate shop that's turned into a billion-dollar business, started in 1994. Nothing's more tied to the brand -- besides its top-dollar resale prices and generation of hype -- than its box logo. Second to that, it's the brand's collaborations with Nike. It all started in 2002 when the brand reworked the recently launched Nike SB in the image of the Air Jordan III. It's gone to cover a lot of Nike's catalog, including two Air Jordan projects. Some of the shoes go for thousands of dollars on the resale market. Some go for hardly over the retail price. Some are fan favorites, some the brand's diehards would like to forget. Where do they all fall in the pantheon of the brand's body of Nike work? We took up the arduous task of ranking them all from worst to best. Here's our crack at it.