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DJ Akademiks Says Cardi B and Maduka Okoye Have 'No Chance' as a Couple

The media personality said Bardi is "an expensive girl" and the soccer star's salary wouldn't cut it.

DJ Akademiks in a black outfit and hat, smiling. Cardi B in a black dress, smiling and seated at an event.
Images via Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Complex; Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images

DJ Akademiks is drawing a hard financial line around Cardi B's dating pool, and in his opinion, Nigerian goalkeeper Maduka Okoye doesn't make the cut.

During a recent livestream, Akademiks weighed in on swirling dating rumors linking Cardi to Okoye before making a suggestion of his own.

“Cardi B, you might as well date me,” he said. “Cardi B was seen with a football player like a couple weeks ago and I said, this guy got no chance. Why did I say this guy got no chance? Bro, the dude makes a million dollars a year.”

He continued, “I think you need to make at least a million dollars a month to keep Cardi B, you know what I mean? It's lifestyle shit. Respectfully, these women don't want a bum, bro … You ever heard when she did her breakdown of how much it cost to be her? She was like 600,000 a month. Cardi B is an expensive girl. So this is why I ruled this guy out… He's a goalkeeper. … He makes $975,000. I'm sorry. He makes $18,000 a week.”

Elsewhere in the stream, Akademiks referred to the checks he receives from the online casino Stake, saying, “Do I got to show you them Stake checks? Do I got to show you what's popping on [You]Tube?”

He also brought up Pooh Shiesty, who previously shot his shot with the Am I the Drama? rapper following his release from prison. Ak said that Cardi had told him at the time that Shiesty was too young for her, and that they were at different stages in their lives.

Cardi and Okoye were spotted having dinner together in Venice earlier this month. While Cardi hasn’t made any official announcements about her love life, she said in a recent livestream that she’s “not going to be single for the rest of my life.”

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