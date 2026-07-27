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Kodak Black Earns 42 New RIAA Certifications, Including Three Double Platinum Albums

The Florida rapper's catalog sales have been given a huge update.

Kodak Black.
Joy Malone/Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Kodak Black just scored a massive catalog milestone, picking up 42 new RIAA certifications spanning Gold, Platinum, and Multi-Platinum across his career.
  • Albums Painting Pictures, Project Baby 2, and Dying to Live are now all certified double platinum, while his 2022 project Back for Everything has gone platinum.
  • Hit single "Tunnel Vision" has climbed to 9x platinum, with "Super Gremlin" and "Transportin'" at 6x platinum, and cuts like "Skrilla," "Versatile," "Don't Wanna Breathe," and "There He Go" all reaching platinum.

Kodak Black is celebrating, as he's just been awarded a gang of new sales certifications.

On Wednesday (July 22), the Florida rapper received 42 new certifications from the Recording Industry of America (RIAA), awarding a range of songs and albums from across his career the status of Gold (500,000 units), Platinum (1,000,000 units), and Multi-Platinum.

Among the new plaques, three of Kodak's albums, Painting Pictures (2017), Project Baby 2 (2017), and Dying to Live (2018), were awarded double platinum certification.

His 2022 album, Back for Everything, was also given an update, achieving platinum status.

His 2017 hit "Tunnel Vision" was awarded 9x platinum, while "Super Gremlin" and "Transportin'" were awarded 6x platinum status. Meanwhile, songs like "Skrilla," “Versatile," "Don't Wanna Breathe," and "There He Go" were awarded platinum status.

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