The NBA Playoffs came to a thrilling finish last week and the USA men’s and women’s teams are currently vying for Olympic gold, but whose sneakers hold the title for best signature shoes?

Our annual refresh of NBA signature sneaker rankings has arrived, and the field is bigger than ever. There are the obvious usual names in the mix like LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant, and Kyrie Irving, along with new entries to the group like Zion Williamson, Trae Young, and, believe it or not, even Andrew Wiggins.

For full transparency, we haven’t actually played basketball in all of these shoes. Some of us haven’t played in any of them. But we’re not reviewing the shoes based on their performance benefits. This ranking is based on factors like design, on-court moments, player significance, and brand storytelling around the shoes through colorways and marketing.

As hoops hit a brief lull during the offseason, we’ve got all the action you need below. These are The Best NBA Signature Sneakers in Basketball Right Now.