I Waited 25 Years to Meet Andre Agassi and Talk Sneakers

It’s 11:45 a.m. on a Saturday morning in a Life Time Fitness near Penn Station and I’m having trouble breathing. It’s not because I just finished a workout, hit laps in the pool, and crushed it on the rower. It’s because I’m about to interview Andre Agassi, the tennis legend who’s an eight-time Grand Slam champion and the recipient of one of Nike’s greatest signature sneaker lines. But those aren’t the only reasons I’m sweating—I’ve waited almost 25 years for this moment and my anxiety is at an all-time high.

I was adopted as a kid, and when I was a teenager, I got a chance to look at some of the papers from my adoption that had information about my biological parents. All they really said about my father was that he was of Armenian descent. Growing up in New Hampshire, there was virtually no Armenian community. And this was a world that hadn’t heard of the Kardashian family yet. So as a kid trying to make some sort of connection to a heritage that I couldn’t understand, I looked up to Agassi. Not only was he the coolest tennis star of his generation, he was everywhere. It was impossible to grow up in the ‘90s and not see his Canon Rebel commercials on TV or his flashy sneakers on the playground.

The first time I had the chance to purchase one of Agassi’s Nike sneakers was the 2007 retro of the Air Tech Challenge 3 in the tennis ball colorway. Except Agassi wasn’t signed to Nike at the time, so that retro didn’t have his tennis ball logo on the heel and the color of the shoe was way off.

I thought I was finally going to get my chance to talk to him in 2015, when Nike had him play against Pete Sampras in the streets of New York City. But I showed up for the conversation, waited on a couch for an hour, and never had the publicist pull me in for the talk.