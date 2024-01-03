A New Bad Bunny x Adidas Campus Collab Is on the Way

What else do Bad Bunny and Adidas have in the works for their ongoing partnership? Enter this brown Campus collab that's expected to release sometime this spring.

Pictured here are retail photos of the "Deep Brown" Bad Bunny x Adidas Campus courtesy of sneaker retailer Level Shoes. The upcoming style follows the same formula as previous colorways, including a premium suede upper, dual paneling on the tongue and ankle collar, and a sail-colored mudguard. Bad Bunny's signature branding appears on the tongue and stamped on the footbed.

In addition to the aforementioned brown makeup, there's also a blue pair that could be hitting retailers soon.

As of now, the "Deep Brown" Bad Bunny x Adidas Campus collab is slated to drop in the spring but release details have yet to be announced by the collaborators.