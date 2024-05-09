Potential First Look at Jayson Tatum's Next Jordan Signature Shoe

Although Jayson Tatum's Jordan Tatum 2 just recently hit the market, we're already seeing what the Boston Celtics star and Jordan Brand might have in the works for his next signature shoe.

Newly leaked imagery from @bbb_ceo on Instagram shows an early look at what's believed to be the upcoming Jordan Tatum 3. Along with obvious details that point to this being a Tatum shoe, specifically the "JT" logo embroidered on the tongue, this silhouette features a similar mid-cut construction as the Tatum 2. This leaked colorway sports a white-based upper paired with floral-print panels and the Jumpman logo on the lateral side.

During an appearance on NBA veterans Andre Iguodala and Evan Turner's Point Forward podcast in December 2023, Tatum confirmed that the Tatum 3 was in the final stages of the design process, so the time frame of this purported leak makes sense.

According to Sole Retriever, the Jordan Tatum 3 is rumored to launch in October for $125. Check back soon for official updates.