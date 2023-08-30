J Balvin's much-anticipated Air Jordan 3 collab hasn't even hit stores yet, and now we're learning about a potential second colorway.

According to Sneaker Files and @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, a "Rio" J Balvin x Air Jordan 3 makeup will be released in Summer 2024. According to the leaker accounts, the purported colorway pays homage to the reggaeton artist's two-year-old son, Rio. Given its far out release date, images of the sneaker have yet to leak, and the image pictured above is a mock-up rendering of the collab.

The "Rio" J Balvin x Air Jordan 3 is expected to feature a predominately black color scheme that's offset by "Solar Flare" and "Total Crimson Abyss" accents throughout. Despite the mock-up depiction of the shoe, the shoe's exact color blocking is currently unknown.

J Balvin and Jordan Brand released their first Air Jordan collab in 2020 with the "Colores y Vibras" Air Jordan 1 High. Late last year, the two entities added to their collaborative efforts with a light-up Air Jordan 2 that references J Balvin's mental health journey.

At the time of writing, release details for this rumored "Rio" J Balvin x Air Jordan 3 collab have yet to be announced by Jordan Brand. Check back soon for updates.

UPDATE (08/30/23): Ahead of next month's release of J Balvin's first Air Jordan 3 collab, the musician has now been spotted in what's believed to be the upcoming "Rio" colorway courtesy of @Overtimekicks on Instagram. As of now, the black-based pair is rumored to drop in Summer 2024.

UPDATE (01/02/24): Thanks to former Jordan Brand NRG designer Frank Cooke, we now have a closer look at the "Rio" J Balvin x Air Jordan 3 collab. According to @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, the sneaker is expected to hit retailers this summer for $250. Check back soon for official updates.