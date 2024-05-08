ASAP Rocky Clowns Interviewer for Wearing Adidas

ASAP Rocky's allegiance to Puma was on full display at the Miami Grand Prix this weekend when the rapper turned down an interview from internet personality Jared Muros because he was wearing Adidas.

Muros attempted to ask ASAP Rocky for a fit check at a Puma brand party and was met with the rapper's reticence towards his leopard print-covered Jeremy Scott x Adidas Wings sneaker. The interaction was shared by Muros on Instagram, which showed Rocky telling him, "This n***a talking about a fit check with Adidas on right now. You a opp." Despite Rocky turning down the fit check, the rapper did compliment Muros on his earrings.

That being said, Rocky has worked with Adidas in the past and was a proponent of its Jeremy Scott sneaker collaborations when he first became popular in the early 2010s. One of the more memorable styles was the collaboration on an all-black JS Wings 2.0 inspired by the cover art for Rocky's Long. Live. ASAP album.

ASAP Rocky signed a multi-year deal with Puma in October 2023 and was named the creative director of Puma x Formula 1. Coinciding with the Miami Grand Prix this past weekend, Rocky launched his second F1 x Puma collection that featured a reissue of the Inhale from the 2000s. According to the brand, Rocky's creative control will expand beyond product releases and include on-track racewear for teams and drivers by 2025.