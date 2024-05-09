Ronnie Fieg Previews New Kith x Asics Gel-Lyte 3 Collab

Ronnie Fieg and Kith have joined forces with longtime partner Asics on a new sneaker collaboration.

Just moments ago, the Kith founder went on social media to tease his upcoming Asics Gel-Lyte 3 collab. The Instagram post also features an emoji of the South Korean flag, inferring that the country serves as the inspiration behind this project. The sneaker is equipped with a premium grey-based suede upper paired with a red, blue, and black hairy suede mudguard.

As reported by @Le.syndrome on Instagram in January, Kith is expected to open the doors to a flagship store in South Korea's Seongsu-dong, Seoul region in May. The upcoming South Korean location will mark the second Kith store in Asia and the fifth location outside of the States.

Currently, a release date for this Kith x Asics Gel-Lyte 3 has yet to be announced by the two entities. Check back soon for official updates.