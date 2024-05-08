Sneakers Aren't Dead, You're Just Getting Old

I hate to burst your bubble, but the reports of sneakers being dead have been greatly exaggerated. It’s been a popular narrative as of late that collectible sneakers are passe, that all interest in athletic footwear has waned. That the game, as we know it, has been read its last rites. That nothing fun is happening in regard to sneakers. Nothing worth purchasing is releasing. And even if a shoe comes out that you really want, you can’t buy it anyway.

The last one might be true sometimes, but it shouldn’t stop you from enjoying shoes altogether. And what if I told you that your lack of enthusiasm is a you problem, not a sneaker problem? And that it’s probably because you’re getting old(er).

Guess what? That’s totally OK, too. There are many reasons that people lose their interest in sneakers over the years. The popular answer to point to is that those who lost their desire to buy, wear, and participate in the greater landscape are those who were all along opportunists, cultural tourists, or people who were never really into sneakers anyway but randomly wanted a Travis Scott Air Jordan. Many view those as people who were into sneakers for all the wrong reasons. And are happy to see them go. But the weird thing about sneakers is that you can’t totally quit it, either. What are you gonna do, walk around barefoot?

All those fence sitters aside, let’s talk about the real reason why people feel that the sneaker game is dead. It’s not because great sneakers aren’t coming out. There’s literally something for everyone at the moment, and cool versions of every style of shoe that make the purchaser feel special. Jordan Brand is still crushing the retros, with the Jordan 4 getting love right now. Nike might be in a mild slump from an energy standpoint, but they’re still Nike and I’m sure they make things weekly that you’d consider adding to the collection. And New Balance, Saucony, ASICS, Hoka, Salomon, Norda, Mizuno, and even Crocs have all found their own niches and are making great product. Even Adidas is starting to find its groove again in a post-Yeezy world, with the Samba, Campus, and Gazelle all becoming desirable shoes in their own right.