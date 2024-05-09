Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 Collab Rumored to Drop in 2025

Not only is Nigel Sylvester expected to introduce the Air Jordan 4 RM with his own sneaker project later this year, it appears that the BMX rider also has a standard Jordan 4 collab on the way.

Per Sneaker Files and @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, a Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 collab is scheduled to drop in Spring 2025. There are no leaked images of the rumored sneaker at the time of writing, but the leaker accounts did share a speculative mock-up. The collab is expected to don a vibrant orange color scheme covering the majority of the upper but contrasted by red hits on the eyelets, heel tab, and midsole. Unlike a traditional version of the Jordan 4, Sylvester's pair is rumored to feature "Bike Air" branding on the heel tab replacing the "Nike Air" logo.

As of now, official details for the Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 collab have yet to be announced by either of the parties involved. Check back soon for new developments, including a first look in the coming months.