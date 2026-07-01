Rappers have become the new athletes in the sneaker world when it comes to moving product. Names like LeBron James and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander can still turn heads when it comes to signature sneakers, but the paradigm has clearly shifted in the marketplace. Thanks to his extensive collection of collaborations with Nike and Jordan Brand, there arguably isn’t an entertainer who is a bigger sneaker collaborator right now than Travis Scott.
The rapper experienced a meteoric rise in mainstream popularity over the last decade, thanks in large part to his massively successful third studio album, Astroworld, and countless brand partnerships. Nike has let Travis put his spin on various silhouettes ranging from Air Force 1s to Air Jordan 4s. Not everyone can say they’ve been able to play with the branding on one of the most iconic shoes ever made, or stamp their personal logo in place of a Jumpman. He has gotten to do both. He can even say he has his own signature sneakers now, with the Jordan Jumpman Jack and Nike Zoom Field Jaxx.
The craziest part is that there doesn’t seem to be any sign of Travis Scott slowing down any time soon. The rapper has over 30 retail releases under his belt with countless other friends and family exclusive offerings that have surfaced along the way. His name holds so much weight nowadays that Nike has even tried to drum up hype for new silhouettes like the Air Jordan 33 and Air Max 270 React ENG just by attaching his name to them.
In honor of Travis Scott’s new Nike Phantom 6 collabs tied to the 2026 World Cup, we're taking a look at all of Travis Scott’s sneaker collaborations ranked from worst to best.
Travis Scott x Air Jordan 33
Release Date: 02/14/2019
Price: $185
An experiment that failed. Jordan Brand thought they could make non-basketball players care about the Air Jordan 33 if they let Scott do his own colorway. The rapper was even appeared in the ad campaign to help launch the model. They were very wrong. Unless you’re Montrezl Harrell, or I guess any person actually using them for performance purposes on a basketball court, leave these alone.
Travis Scott x Nike Air Force 1 'Utopia'
Release Date: 07/28/2023
Price: $150
Travis Scott is the merch bundle king, he's been using this tactic for years now. He used to drop extensive collections of apparel and accessories (often in numerous parts) to coincide with the release of new music that came with digital copies of his albums to inflate his sales numbers. In 2019, Billboard changed its chart rules after Nicki Minaj even thought Travis' tactics were a big reason why. For Utopia, he offered a pair of "Utopia" Air Force 1s that frankly look no better than a Facebook marketplace custom. They're white on whites with screen printed text on the lateral heel. That's it. $150 for glorified white Air Force 1s isn't it. Utopia is one of Travis' best album, but this is far from his best collab, if you can even call it that.
Travis Scott x Nike Air Trainer 1
Release Date: 05/27/2022
Price: $140
The Air Trainer 1 is one of Tinker Hatfield’s greatest creations, but that doesn’t mean it’s a guaranteed win for collaborators. Travis Scott’s take on the original cross-trainer was a little too ambitious, draping the traditionally leather and suede silhouette in a mix of synthetics, perforated leather, and corduroy. There’s obtrusive branding on the forefoot strap and the heel. There’s a zipper pouch on the back, but good luck squeezing much in there. Did we mention there’s also a hidden compartment on the tongue which houses a gaiter that can be attached to the upper in rainy conditions? Yeah, there’s a lot going on. Remixing a classic is always a risky proposition, and this time it didn’t really work out for Cactus Corporation.
Travis Scott x Nike Mac Attack
Release Date: 12/19/2023
Price: $120
It’s easy to criticize the Travis Scott x Nike Attack for being too simple—and that’s probably a fair assessment. Aside from the reversed Swoosh and heel logo, it’s basically just the most well-known colorway of the Nike (Mac) Attack, a 1984 tennis model made famous by John McEnroe. The simplicity is why it’s not any higher on our list, but that doesn’t mean it’s a bad shoe. The subtle flip keeps it wearable, while adding just enough detail to feel a little special. Its existence makes a lot of sense too, tying back to early 2021 when the rapper was spotted wearing the model long before its return became official. The marketing campaign added to it, incorporating McEnroe for some fun (if a little forced) drama that called back to the tennis legend’s hot-tempered reputation.
Travis Scott x Nike Air Force 1 Low 'Cactus Jack'
Release Date: 11/16/2019
Price: $160
When Travis Scott's third official Air Force 1 collaboration initially surfaced back in February 2019, its unique design made many people believe it was a one-of-one for the Houston rapper. As it turns out, the busy design would eventually arrive at retail. Workwear influence can be seen throughout, mainly in the form of a strap with a gold button clasp wrapping the heel and a removable corduroy zipper shroud. Travis Scott's loyal fanbase will also recognize the Cactus Jack Records branding covering certain panels on the multi-colored design. This pair might be doing too much for some people who prefer his much cleaner "Sail" and "White" Air Forces 1 projects, but the attention to detail is still commendable nonetheless. Not a fan of the shroud? The pair looks much cleaner without it if you want to give that look a try before flipping your pair on the resale market for some extra cash.
Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low Golf
Release Date: 10/13/2023
Price: $170
*Extremely DJ Khaled voice* Let’s go golfing. Golf has been trying its hardest to shed its “sport strictly for waspy old white guys” image over the past few years. We’ve seen brands like Metalwood Studio, Eastside Golf, and Malbon sprout up to offer a streetwear-leaning approach to golf apparel. We’ve also seen sportswear brands—mainly Nike—resole some of its classic sneakers to make them golf course-ready. So, it should come as no surprise that Travis Scott was tapped to help inject some hype into the golf market. This Air Jordan 1 Low sticks to the established formula we’ve come to expect from Travis Scott: earth tones, flipped Swooshes, and a bit of Cactus Jack branding for good measure. The only real difference is that the outsole has been given a traction pattern so they can perform on the links. There aren’t any spikes involved, so some people still wear these casually. As a golf shoe, these are hard to beat. When stacked up against the rest of Travis Scott’s work with Nike, these amount to more of what we’ve already seen. Not the worst thing ever, but the other 1 Lows are just better.
Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low ‘Elkins’
Release Date: 05/25/2024
Price: $150
It turns out there are a few other colors available in whatever Asian factory they make the Travis Scott Air Jordans in. This pair is a rare departure from the standard muddy palette used on the artist’s sneaker collabs. The blue, white, and yellow Air Jordan 1 Low is modeled after Travis Scott’s high school colors, and also serendipitously aligns with the colors of Michael Jordan’s high school alma mater, Laney High School in Wilmington, North Carolina.
CJ1 T-Rexx ‘Dark Mocha’
Release Date: 11/26/2024
Price: $200
This guy really loves mocha, huh? You know the drill here: new shoe, old colorway. This is Travis Scott’s proprietary Jordan silhouette getting all decked out in his proprietary color scheme. The result is not really that impressive but also totally fine.
Travis Scott x Nike Air Max 1
Release Date: 05/27/2022
Price: $150
Travis Scott releasing his own Air Max 1 had the potential to be as big as the rapper’s work on other classics from the Nike archive like the Air Jordan 1 and Dunk Low. It sounds like a surefire success on paper. But that reality didn’t pan out for a few reasons. For one, its initial launch during the Astroworld Festival in November 2021 was clouded by the deadly tragedy that took place at the event. That same tragedy made Nike suspend the wide release of Travis Scott’s two Air Max 1 colorways indefinitely. When they finally released in May 2022, they marked the resumption of the Travis Scott x Nike relationship. Despite selling out, they weren’t met with quite the same amount of excitement as some other pairs on this list. Some of that certainly had to do with people hesitant to immediately support Travis Scott after what had happened back in November. But all of that aside, the Nike ACG Pocket Knife-inspired alterations made to such an iconic silhouette like the Air Max 1 just didn’t resonate. These may not be flat out terrible. The brown pair is the better option of the two. But these still feel a tier below some of his earlier Nike work.
CJ1 T-Rexx ‘Bright Cactus’
Release Date: 04/30/2025
Price: $200
Michael Jordan wore these. We’re not saying that automatically makes a sneaker good but, that shit means something to us, man. This is probably the worst the Jumpman Jack has looked, but still a decent enough Travis Scott shoe and one we’re giving extra credit to on the merit of it not being a retro.
CJ1 T-Rexx ‘University Red’
Release Date: 05/10/2024
Price: $200
White, red, and black colorways are certainly familiar when it comes to Jordan Brand sneakers, but this colorway is an anomaly in terms of Travis Scott collaborations. There’s still a touch of sail on the outsole, but otherwise this looks a more like Bulls colorway than something from Cactus Jack.
Travis Scott x Nike Air Max 270 React 'Cactus Trails'
Release Date: 05/29/2020
Price: $170
For this collaboration with Nike, Travis Scott called on the real Cactus Jack (b.k.a. former professional wrestler Mick Foley) as well as internet sneaker personality Brad Hall for a unique rollout with a '90s-themed website and fake product like "pre-worn socks" and a bag of sand to complete the sneaker's outdoors aesthetic. The shoes themselves use the Air Max 270 React ENG model and cover the shoe in an earthy palette that makes use of a fleece ankle collar and a midsole that's been given a pre-worn look and extends to the 270 Air unit.
Travis Scott x Nike Phantom 6 Low
Release Date: 06/27/26
Price: $200 (Phantom 6 Low Indoor), $320 (Phantom 6 Low Elite FG)
It’s not surprising that Nike tapped one of its biggest collaborators in Travis Scott when it came to the releases for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which included the Phantom 6 Low collabs. Nike’s plans to include Travis started far before the World Cup, as he teased his project at the Toma El Juego soccer tournament in late 2025. The lineup included the Phantom 6 Low Elite FG and the Phantom 6 Low Indoor, for fans to wear on the pitch and in the streets, respectively. The styles are loud with their brown and green color schemes but also stay true to Travis’ design language, as evidenced with the reverse Swoosh branding on the lateral sides. They’re definitely one of the more intriguing projects from Travis and Nike.
Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low ‘Velvet Brown’
Release Date: 12/21/2024
Price: $150
What is that, velvet? Not quite. The exciting thing about this Travis Scott sneaker is that it’s brown, but a slightly different brown. According to one of our resident La Flame experts, this shoe has to be held in hand to really be appreciated. It’s also one of his few shoes that doesn’t splash in any lighter colors.
Travis Scott x Nike Dunk Low 'PlayStation'
Release Date: N/A
Price: N/A
If Travis Scott’s Fragment Air Jordan 1s have taught you anything, then you know he’s a fan of remixing hyped sneakers from the past and trying to build even more fanfare around them for his younger audience. He first did this on a limited-edition pair of Nike Dunk Lows made in collaboration with PlayStation for the release of the PS5. It only made sense that there were five pairs of them made, making it his most rare sneaker to date. The sneakers were available through a raffle on his website where the winners were chosen. The shoes are a flip on the PlayStation Air Force 1s from 2006, which became a viral shoe when then-Flight Club manager Chris Vidal wore them on The Tyra Banks Show. While the Air Force 1s came in black patent leather, the Dunks came in Scott’s preferred palette of “vibier” earth tones, including soft grey and light blue suedes. All in all, a good shoe. Just don’t hold your breathe that you’ll get a pair.
Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low 'Phantom'
Release Date: 12/15/2022
Price: $150
This is undoubtedly the most simplistic Travis Scott collaboration to date. The “Phantom” Air Jordan 1 Low features an all-black nubuck upper. The only bits of contrast come by way of white stitching and subtle hits of red from things like the Cactus Jack logo on the tongue tag (or laces if you decide to swap in the extra set that comes in the box). The design element that differentiates this pair from Travis Scott’s past Air Jordan 1 Lows is the beetle stitched on the left heel that has also been used across the merch that accompanied this release. A predominantly black sneaker is about as inoffensive as it gets. We aren’t calling these bad. However, compared to past collabs, these just don’t feel very exciting.
Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low 'Medium Olive'
Release Date: 09/28/24
Price: $150
It's nearly impossible to say anything unique about one of Travis Scott's Air Jordan 1 collabs at this point. He knows the formula that works, he executes it, the shoes sell out, and he repeats it. For this installment, he outfitted an Air Jordan 1 Low in another earthy color scheme that fits right in with his signature aesthetic. The most interesting part of this sneaker's release was the friends and family versions that popped up online, courtesy of individuals like Chase B, boasting red Utopia lettering on the heels. Ultimately, this one just feels a bit too formulaic.
Nike Zoom Field Jaxx ‘Light Chocolate’
Release Date: 01/31/2025
Price: $170
We’re always going to give a few more points to a collaboration that creates a new silhouette rather than relying on an existing retro. We’re also biased to that Spiridon tooling. On this shoe, Cactus used a pretty predictable colorway to introduce a brand new shape to his line. Colorway aside, it’s got slight Nike Air Yeezy vibes.
Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 'British Khaki'
Release Date: 4/30/2021
Price: $250
For his 29th birthday on April 30, 2021, Travis Scott decided to celebrate by doing something most can’t. He released his own Air Jordans. More specifically, Travis gave his hoards of supporters the opportunity to purchase the “British Khaki” Air Jordan 6. Like its olive green predecessor, this pair features infrared detailing and a cargo pocket alteration on the lateral ankle collar. Some minor differences were introduced too, the nubuck upper was replaced with suede and an additional zipper pocket was added to the medial ankle collar to store any miniature good of the wearer’s choosing. Everything comes together for a solid sequel that fits perfectly into Travis’ desert-inspired, earth-toned aesthetic. It isn’t bad by any means. Some even prefer it to its predecessor. But we think there are a few of his collabs that are a bit better. That being said, this release did bring us an amazing commercial featuring Detroit Pistons legend and former Jordan Brand athlete Rip Hamilton, which proves once again that Travis and the Cactus Jack team know how to put together a memorable rollout for just about anything.
CJ1 T-Rexx 'Sail'
Release Date: 4/30/2024
Price: $200
As impressive as the slate of sneakers that Travis Scott has been able to attach his name to is, one milestone has eluded him thus far: his own original sneaker design. That all changed in April 2024 with the debut of the Jumpman Jack. The sneaker’s midfoot strap makes it feel like a spiritual successor to the Nike Air Yeezy, Nike’s first signature sneaker experiment with an A-list entertainer. Its mid-cut design also reminds us a bit of the Air Trainer 1. The rest of the Jumpman Jack’s elements reference Travis Scott’s string of successful Air Jordan 1 Lows like its paneling, colorblocking, and reverse Swoosh. Of course, it debuted in a familiar earthy mix of brown and sail. Its gum outsole sneaks its way onto the midsole.
There’s nothing inherently wrong with the Jumpman Jack. It definitely gets extra points because it's Travis Scott’s own signature sneaker. That’s a big deal. But it’s still missing that extra oomph that some of his earlier collabs had. Maybe it’s a bit of fatigue. And yes, it’s a new silhouette, but it doesn’t feel nearly as visually interesting as the aforementioned Yeezy did. It’s a bit too referential. Nonetheless, it’s a decent first chapter of what we can only assume will be more Travis Scott signatures in the future.
Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low ‘Tropical Pink’
Release Date: 05/29/2026
Price: $155
It’s not often that Travis Scott deviates from earth tones for his Air Jordan collabs, but that was the case for his two-shoe “Pink” Jordan 1 Low pack. The “Tropical Pink” version differentiates itself from the “Shy Pink” pair with red hits on the Swoosh, but the latter colorway is just a cleaner execution.
Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low ‘Shy Pink’
Release Date: 05/29/2026
Price: $155
After seeing versions teased since 2024, we finally got a retail release of Travis Scott’s “Pink” pack of Air Jordan 1 Lows in June 2026—and it was worth the wait. It would be hard to go wrong with either colorway, but the “Shy Pink” colorway gets the nod for just being the slightly more versatile and wearable of the pair. This most recent release helps prove that, despite Travis Scott’s Air Jordan 1 Low collab being seven years into its existence, the project still holds major weight with both sneakerheads and resellers.
Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 'Fragment'
Release Date: 7/29/2021
Price: $200
Some sneaker collaborations are just too big to fail. That’s certainly what the three-way crossover between Travis Scott, Fragment, and Jordan Brand on the Air Jordan 1 feels like. While Hiroshi Fujiwara’s brand Fragment may not have the same clout for the current generation of sneaker collectors as it used to, introducing it to an equation already involving one of the biggest rappers on the planet and one of Jordan’s hottest silhouettes at the moment guaranteed that people would lose their minds over the shoe. Is it actually a good-looking sneaker, though? The colorblocking feels slightly amiss, and the involvement of Fragment was never fully explained, which means the sneaker loses some points. Plus, we’ve already seen Travis do the backwards Swoosh thing on this model before. Yes it’s a gigantic hype sneaker, but this Air Jordan 1 is just outside the upper echelon of Travis Scott sneaker collabs.
Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low 'Fragment'
Release Date: 8/13/2021
Price: $150
This pair from the Travis Scott x Fragment partnership takes a similar approach yo the High: backwards Swooshes, identical color palettes, and subtle placement of Fragment lightning bolts on the upper. The Low does it a bit better though. The colorblocking is cleaner with less reliance on the bright blue that covers a majority of the High. The use of cream cream on the laces, Swoosh, and midsole give these a nice vintage-inspired touch too. All things considered, the sneaker is pretty good, but given how strong some of Travis Scott’s past work has been this falls in the middle of the pack even with the addition of another notable collaborator.
Travis Scott x Nike Air Force 1 Low 'Sail'
Release Date: 8/10/2018
Price: $150
This nearly identical sequel maintains all of the details that made the original shine like the trio of interchangeable Swooshes, chrome grill dubraes, and Cactus Jack-themed branding patches that cover the laces. The sail canvas upper makes these a little harder to ruin than its pure white predecessor. If you don’t mind the subtle color difference, these provide the same look at a slightly more affordable price point on the resell market.
Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low 'Reverse Mocha'
Release Date: 07/21/2022
Price: $150
The “Reverse Mocha” Air Jordan 1 Low saw the Travis Scott x Nike partnership fully return to form. In fact, the July 2022 improved upon an existing idea to deliver what we believe to be Travis Scott’s best Air Jordan 1 Low collab to date. The pair doesn’t do anything different from past colorways, but it doesn’t feel like it was an afterthought either. It executes the rapper’s signature design almost perfectly with its brown suede upper, white leather overlays, and a cream reverse Swoosh. The release also had Travis Scott recruit a timely cameo from actor Javon Walton off the heels of his much talked about role in season two of HBO’s Euphoria. When Travis’s original Air Jordan 1 Low released in 2019, it was responsible for helping improve the reputation of the silhouette in the marketplace. Today, 1 Lows are much more popular. So, it’s nice to see that Jordan Brand and Travis Scott can still cook up a pair that feels special.
Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low 'Fragment' (2025)
Release Date: 11/07/2025
Price: $150
This is one of those decisions that's pretty simple. Just look at the shoe, man. It's damn good. Of course it's fueled by the hype of being a three-way collaboration—Fujiwara Hiroshi's Fragment Design helps fuel the fire here, but it's pretty easily the best of the three Fragment x Travis collabs in my eyes. It features a unique lace tie right above its toebox and some of the best leather you'll find on an AJ1. They first dropped in Tokyo when Travis basically took over the city with a concert headlined by a surprise Kanye West performance (that was Kanye on that stage, that was NOT Ye), a pop-up with Fragment and Takashi Murakami, and more. On a different day, these might be the best Travis 1 Lows, but today, they're number 2.
Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6
Release Date: 10/11/2019
Price: $250
Travis Scott’s Air Jordan 6 takes some obvious military inspiration, most notably the addition of a cargo pocket on the lateral ankle collar that continues the rapper’s habit of tweaking the designs of Michael Jordan’s highly-heralded signature line. Its olive green suede upper, and bright orange accents are also quick to rekindle memories of the ultra rare Undefeated x Air Jordan 6. With a shoe like that to compare to, placing this pair high on the list was a no brainer.
Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low 'Mocha'
Release Date: 7/20/2019
Price: $130
When Travis Scott’s Air Jordan 1 Lows initially released, the silhouette still wasn’t being met with quite the same level of support as its high-top counterpart in the marketplace. Over time, the opinion on them has shifted. Jordan Brand released more Lows in other colorways. People aren’t as critical of the design as the once were, at least not everyone is. This pair largely follows the formula of the better high-top version (we'll get to that in a bit), but swaps out white leather panels for black nubuck. You’re sure to still see these on a lot of feet right now and they are going for a pretty decent mark-up on the resale market that seems to just keep climbing. While many were sour on the Air Jordan 1 Low before, it’s safe to say this collab definetley helped warm some people up to them.
Travis Scott x Nike SB Dunk Low
Release Date: 2/29/2020
Price: $150
With the amount of attention that Travis Scott was responsible for putting back on Nike SB Dunks, it’s only right that he eventually released his own. Taking a similar approach to the “Cactus Jack” Air Force 1s, this pair features a handful of different patterns including a plaid quarter panel, tearaway navy blue paisley fabric around the toe and heel, and tan nubuck. Cactus Jack branding can be seen on the tongue tag and ankle collar, while mismatched Swooshes and thick rope laces on each side panel add even more flare. Keeping it true to the quickstrike SBs of old, this collab was exclusive to select boutiques and skate shops. The lack of a SNKRS release makes this pair one of the harder SBs to obtain, much to the chagrin of plenty of fans and collectors alike.
Travis Scott x Nike Air Force 1 Low 'White'
Release Date: 12/2/2017
Price: $150
This Air Force 1 marked Scott’s inaugural collaboration with Nike. Originally released in limited fashion exclusively at ComplexCon in November 2017, the pair would later receive an additional launch as well. Its limited run has also caused it to hold a pretty high value on the resell market. Despite the incredibly similar “Sail” sequel that resells for less, this is still a great shoe in its own right. And it’s the one that started the ongoing Travis Scott x Nike partnership. That’s got to count for something.
Travis Scott x Air Jordan 4 'Cactus Jack'
Release Date: 6/9/2018
Price: $225
With a pair of Nike collabs under his belt, Travis Scott dropped his first official Air Jordan project in 2018. It was widely considered one of the best releases of the year, selling out almost instantly upon release. The best part of this pair is its personal connection to the rapper who honored the now-defunct Houston Oilers NFL franchise with the color palette, a perfect nod to his hometown.
Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 High
Release Date: 5/11/2019
Price: $175
Arguably the most coveted release of 2019, Travis Scott's Air Jordan 1 High is without a doubt the Houston rapper’s greatest collab to actually release to the public. The hype around the shoe was aided greatly by his loyal fanbase seeing him rock the shoe on stage in various stops on his Astroworld: Wish You Were Here tour that kicked off in late 2018, and soon enough it seemed like the shoe was everywhere. Every other week it seems like a new Air Jordan I gets released these days, but Travis Scott was able to make the pair feel fresh by debuting special details like a giant backwards Swoosh on the lateral side panel that has become a signature element of his footwear, velcro stash pocket wrapping the ankle collar, and five sets of laces to allow for some personal customization.