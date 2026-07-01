Rappers have become the new athletes in the sneaker world when it comes to moving product. Names like LeBron James and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander can still turn heads when it comes to signature sneakers, but the paradigm has clearly shifted in the marketplace. Thanks to his extensive collection of collaborations with Nike and Jordan Brand, there arguably isn’t an entertainer who is a bigger sneaker collaborator right now than Travis Scott.

The rapper experienced a meteoric rise in mainstream popularity over the last decade, thanks in large part to his massively successful third studio album, Astroworld, and countless brand partnerships. Nike has let Travis put his spin on various silhouettes ranging from Air Force 1s to Air Jordan 4s. Not everyone can say they’ve been able to play with the branding on one of the most iconic shoes ever made, or stamp their personal logo in place of a Jumpman. He has gotten to do both. He can even say he has his own signature sneakers now, with the Jordan Jumpman Jack and Nike Zoom Field Jaxx.

The craziest part is that there doesn’t seem to be any sign of Travis Scott slowing down any time soon. The rapper has over 30 retail releases under his belt with countless other friends and family exclusive offerings that have surfaced along the way. His name holds so much weight nowadays that Nike has even tried to drum up hype for new silhouettes like the Air Jordan 33 and Air Max 270 React ENG just by attaching his name to them.

In honor of Travis Scott’s new Nike Phantom 6 collabs tied to the 2026 World Cup, we're taking a look at all of Travis Scott’s sneaker collaborations ranked from worst to best.

The Best Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Lows, Ranked