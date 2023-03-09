2024 will mark the 30th anniversary of Jordan Brand introducing the Air Jordan 9 and it appears one of the model’s original colorways is coming back for the occasion.

According to @zSneakerheadz and Sneaker Files, the classic “Dark Powder Blue” Air Jordan 9 will return to retail during the first half of next year. There are no leaked images of the purported release at the time of writing, but the shoe is expected to be a straightforward retro of the 1994 version, which is pictured above. The “Dark Powder Blue” Air Jordan 9 features a white leather upper that’s offset by a black tongue, sockliner, and pull tab on the heel. The makeup gets its name from the vibrant blue accents featured predominantly on the midsole.

In addition to the original ‘94 release, the “Dark Powder Blue” Air Jordan 9 was also reissued in 2010, albeit in a different shade of blue.

As of now, the “Dark Powder Blue” Air Jordan 9 is expected to return in Spring 2024, but the official details have yet to be announced by the brand.