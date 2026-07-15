Jordan Brand is bringing back the OG-styled “Space Jam” Air Jordan 9 colorway this year, timed perfectly with the 30th anniversary of the Space Jam release.

Newly leaked images from @Kicksdong on Instagram show what appears to be this year’s version of the “Space Jam” Air Jordan 9. This colorway has been unofficially dubbed “Space Jam” during its most recent 2016 retro, as it appeared in the film 20 years prior. The sneaker is dressed in its classic white/black/true red color scheme, identical to the 1994 pair.

It’s worth mentioning that Jordan Brand is also planning to bring back the beloved “Space Jam” Air Jordan 11 this holiday season, featuring the original “23” on the heel.

According to @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, the “Space Jam” Air Jordan 9 is slated to drop on Aug. 29 in full-family sizing. Check back soon for official updates in the coming weeks.

Every Air Jordan Releasing in 2026