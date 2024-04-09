'Cool Grey' Air Jordan 9 to Return in 2025

Adding to the rumors of the original "Flu Game" Air Jordan 12 and "Black Metallic" Air Jordan 5 coming back, we're now getting word that one of the most popular retro Air Jordan 9 colorways is also expected to return next year.

Early reports from trusted leakers Sneaker Files and @zSneakerheadz on Instagram reveal that the "Cool Grey" Air Jordan 9 is rereleasing sometime in 2025, but a specific timeframe wasn't shared.

The "Cool Grey" iteration of Michael Jordan's ninth signature shoe was introduced in 2002 during the silhouette's first retro run, and the style was last released in 2012. The upcoming release is expected to be an exact retro and will feature a nubuck upper paired with patent leather overlay panels on the mudguard and collar. The style is also equipped with a white midsole and a smoky grey outsole. It's worth mentioning that the pair pictured above is the '12 version, as images of the purported retro have yet to leak.

At the time of publication, Jordan Brand has yet to announce that the "Cool Grey" Air Jordan 9 is returning. Check back soon for updates.