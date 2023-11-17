The Biggest Sneaker Drops at ComplexCon 2023

All of the sneakers you need to know about releasing in Long Beach this weekend.

Nov 17, 2023

ComplexCon is back again this year, and that means new drops from some of the hottest established and up-and-coming brands in style and sneakers. 


After running down the event's biggest style releases, we're back with a comprehensive look at what sneakers will be dropping.


Jae Tips, who already has a Sneaker of the Year contender under his belt, will debut his latest Saucony project this weekend. Another popular brand with new product dropping is Gallery Dept, which will release its newest Asics collaboration (of which teasers have only been seen thus far).


Plenty of OG brands will be in the mix including new output from Kasina x Adidas and Concepts x Converse. Nike's futuristic partnership with RTFKT continues with new releases as well.


And for those who missed out on projects like the Doodles x Crocs, Vandy the Pink x Clarks, and The Marathon Clothing x Puma, there will be another chance to pick them up at ComplexCon.


Continue on for a full look of what to expect from this weekend's footwear launches.

ComplexCon is back again this year, and that means new drops from some of the hottest established and up-and-coming brands in style and sneakers. 


After running down the event's biggest style releases, we're back with a comprehensive look at what sneakers will be dropping.


Jae Tips, who already has a Sneaker of the Year contender under his belt, will debut his latest Saucony project this weekend. Another popular brand with new product dropping is Gallery Dept, which will release its newest Asics collaboration (of which teasers have only been seen thus far).


Plenty of OG brands will be in the mix including new output from Kasina x Adidas and Concepts x Converse. Nike's futuristic partnership with RTFKT continues with new releases as well.


And for those who missed out on projects like the Doodles x Crocs, Vandy the Pink x Clarks, and The Marathon Clothing x Puma, there will be another chance to pick them up at ComplexCon.


Continue on for a full look of what to expect from this weekend's footwear launches.

Jae Tips x Saucony Grid Shadow 2 "What's the Occasion?"

Image via Jae Tips

Where to Buy It: Booth B34
Price: TBA

After dropping a Sneaker of the Year contender with the "Remember Who Fronted" Grid Azura 2000, Jae Tips returns with the follow up: two "What's the Occasion?" Grid Shadow 2 colorways. Coming in opposite blue and red-based options, both shoes mix materials including wide mesh, hairy suede, and custom embroidery.  

Kasina x Adidas Campus

Image via Kasina

Where to Buy It: Booth A21
Price: N/A

Korean retailer Kasina taps late artist Kim Jung Gi for an Adidas Campus limited to just 50 pairs. The sneakers will be available via raffle only and feature the illustrator's artwork on each panel as well as the insoles. In addition to the raffle for this ComplexCon-edition pair, Kasina will also stock a range of apparel featuring Kim Jung Gi's art.

Round Two x Melting Sadness x Adidas Superstar

Image via Melting Sadness

Where to Buy It: Booth A40
Price: TBA

Sean Wotherspoon's Round Two brand connects with Chinese brand Melting Sadness for a three-way collaboration with Adidas. The sneakers use multicolor corduroy uppers in various pastel tones and include playful details like protruding bunny ear tongues and tails on the heels.  

Gallery Dept x Asics GT-2160

@le.syndrome

Where to Buy It: Booth F10
Price: TBA

Los Angeles' Gallery Dept continues its Asics collaborations at ComplexCon with a GT-2160 colorway. After previously working on the brand's Gel-1130 and Gel-Lyte V models, Gallery Dept moves on to the buzzy GT-2160. Only teasers have been seen thus far, but it looks like the mesh runner will use a mostly silver base with hints of color throughout. 

RTFKT x Nike Dunk Genesis OG

Image via Nike

Where to Buy It: Booth C2
Price: TBA

Digital collectible brand RTFKT and Nike have been releasing real-world sneakers since 2022, and the latest drop, the Dunk Genesis OG, will be available at ComplexCon this weekend. The futuristic pair includes a lenticular upper and Zoom Air cushioning. RTFKT will also offer its "Ghost" and "Void" sneakers for preorder at ComplexCon. 

Doodles x Crocs Classic Clog

Image via Crocs

Where to Buy It: Booth B35
Price: $120

Originally released in August, the Classic Clog collaboration between Doodles and Crocs will be available again at ComplexCon this weekend. 

Vandy the Pink x Clarks Wallabee Burger

Image via Clarks

Where to Buy It: Booth A31
Price: $260

Also seeing another release is Vandy the Pink's Clarks "Wallabee Burger" shoes. After dropping in October, this Vandy the Pink creation will be available alongside his "Proboards" sneakers.

Holiday Rambo "Dragonfly"

Image via Holiday

Where to Buy It: Booth E14
Price: $150

Up-and-coming brand Holiday will release the "Dragonfly" red colorway of its Rambo sneakers at ComplexCon. 

Concepts x Converse Weapon

Image via Concepts

Where to Buy It: N/A
Price: N/A

Limited to 150 pairs, the Concepts x Converse Weapon won't be for sale, but attendees win them from a wheatpasting campaign at ComplexCon. Other pairs will be gifted to high school students during community week events.

CRFTD x The Shoe Surgeon

Image via Shoe Surgeon

Where to Buy It: Booth B15
Price: TBA

Luxury sneaker artist The Shoe Surgeon collaborates with lifestyle brand CRTFD for an Air Jordan 1 High silhouette that uses a wide range of materials and plant leathers. Only 15 to 20 pairs of the made-to-order sneakers will be produced. 

Chris Pyrate Gardener Low

Image via Chris Pyrate

Where to Buy It: Booth A24
Price: TBA

Artist Chris Pyrate is bringing his floral touches to a new colorway of his Gardener Low sneaker. He'll also have collectible art toys and apparel available for sale. 

The Marathon Clothing x Puma Clyde "Triple Whites"

Image via The Marathon Clothing

Where to Buy It: Booth D6
Price: $100

First released in October, Nipsey Hussle's The Marathon Clothing brand's "Triple Whites" Puma Clyde collaboration drops once again at ComplexCon. 

ComplexconAdidasNikeSauconyAsicsKasinaRtfktGallery-DeptCrocsClarksConverseConceptsPumaNipsey HussleJae Tips

Latest in Sneakers