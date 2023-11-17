The Biggest Sneaker Drops at ComplexCon 2023

ComplexCon is back again this year, and that means new drops from some of the hottest established and up-and-coming brands in style and sneakers.







After running down the event's biggest style releases, we're back with a comprehensive look at what sneakers will be dropping.





Jae Tips, who already has a Sneaker of the Year contender under his belt, will debut his latest Saucony project this weekend. Another popular brand with new product dropping is Gallery Dept, which will release its newest Asics collaboration (of which teasers have only been seen thus far).





Plenty of OG brands will be in the mix including new output from Kasina x Adidas and Concepts x Converse. Nike's futuristic partnership with RTFKT continues with new releases as well.





And for those who missed out on projects like the Doodles x Crocs, Vandy the Pink x Clarks, and The Marathon Clothing x Puma, there will be another chance to pick them up at ComplexCon.





Continue on for a full look of what to expect from this weekend's footwear launches.