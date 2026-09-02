Modelo Toasts 10 Years of ComplexCon With an Exclusive Gold Cup

Modelo is coming to ComplexCon to celebrate the event’s ten-year anniversary. In addition to its namesake cerveza, Modelo is bringing a stack of limited-edition merch, including a custom gold cup. Only available at the Modelo bar at ComplexCon in Los Angeles, the cup reflects Modelo’s Mexican roots and the Hispanic influences found throughout the host city via a commemorative logo lock-up of Modelo, Los Angeles, and ComplexCon with a tattoo-style script surrounded by roses.



Beyond the gold cup, Modelo is also pulling up to ComplexCon with a huf x The Perez Bros capsule collection. It consists of a hoodie, two T-shirts, a pair of socks, a custom print, a cruiser deck, and even a lowrider-bike-style paleta cart that celebrates this collaboration.



Get your ComplexCon tickets here, then swing by the Modelo booth and bar to snag these drops that celebrate all the people who have made ten years of ComplexCon possible.



Drink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL.