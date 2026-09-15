Terry Crews Once Again Recalls Cheating on Wife at Massage Parlor: ‘That Was a One Time Incident'

Terry Crews revealed on "What Happens Next - The Dhar Mann Podcast" that he hid a pornography addiction from his wife Rebecca for 20 years until a conversation in 2010.

Terry Crews hid a pornography addiction from his wife, Rebecca, which eventually turned into the actor having a period of infidelity. The actor shared the revelation on the September 14 episode of What Happens Next - The Dhar Mann Podcast, explaining that he hid his porn addiction for twenty years. Crews and his wife have been married since 1989 and share five children. Around the 41-minute mark of the episode, Crews said he had “always had exposure to porn,” which began in childhood. “So there is a violent kind of thing that happens in my brain that activated something and I knew I had a problem,” he explained.

The entertainer added that between filming projects, he’d spend most of his time in hotels, where he was tempted to watch X-rated videos. “Well, I would do the workout, do other things, and then I would binge on porn,” Crews continued. “This is back when it was just on like the TVs and stuff like that, but it led to infidelity. It led to me going to a massage parlor and being unfaithful.” While the former Everybody Hates Chris star was able to hide his pornography viewing for twenty years, he admitted that his wife would be “suspicious” at times. By February 2010, the couple would have a conversation, where Rebecca would confront her husband about what he was hiding. “I was like, ‘Okay, there's a fork in the road.’ I could lie and continue on and just do my thing and we'll eventually break up, which is going to happen. Or I could tell her and we break up. So, I was like, ‘Okay, we're going to break up.’” Crews explained. Crews once again recounted how he cheated on his at a massage parlor, which he said happened ten years before. “That was a one time incident. However, the pornography was always there,” he continued. “And she's like, ‘Don't come home, bro. That's it. Ain’t no home here.’”

While The Crews temporarily split, it took the actor eight years to recover from his porn addiction, using self-improvement tools like reading. “And this is what's so amazing about who we are as human beings is that you can always press a reset button. You are not the bad thing that you always thought you are,” he said.