Week 2 of the NFL season always offers clarity. Was what we saw from certain teams in Week 1 a mirage? Or was it just the beginning of a season-long trend? NFL Week 2 odds are already available to view and bet on at Fanatics Sportsbook. Below, we will take a look at all of the Week 2 spreads and also highlight some of the more interesting lines. We will also take a glance at NFL Week 2 totals. NFL Week 2 odds

Here is a look at all of the NFL Week 2 point spreads.

Lions (+5) at Bills (-5)

Panthers (-2) at Falcons (+2)

Saints (+8.5) at Ravens (-8.5)

Vikings (+5.5) at Bears (-5.5)

Bengals (+2.5) at Texans (-2.5)

Steelers (+5.5) at Patriots (-5.5)

Packers (-3.5) at Jets (+3.5)

Browns (+8) at Buccaneers (-8)

Eagles (-7) at Titans (+7)

Jaguars (+2.5) at Broncos (-2.5)

Raiders (+7) at Chargers (-7)

Seahawks (-4.5) at Cardinals (+4.5)

Commanders (+4) at Cowboys (-4)

Dolphins (+13) at 49ers (-13)

Colts (+6.5) at Chiefs (-6.5)

Giants (+7) at Rams (-7)

Lions (+5) at Bills (-5)

Josh Allen threw for 334 yards and 2 TDs, and also had 2 rushing TDs in a 36-31 Bills win over Houston in Week 1. If Allen can put up that stat line against what is widely considered the best defense in the NFL, what is he going to do against the rest of the league? That said, the Bills defense is still a weak unit. Jared Goff and Jahmyr Gibbs should have no problem moving the ball up-and-down the field Thursday in the first-ever NFL game played at Highmark Stadium.

Vikings (+5.5) at Bears (-5.5)

Speaking of offensive exploits, the Bears hung 59 on Carolina last week. It likely won’t be as easy for Caleb Williams and Co. against a Brian Flores scheme, which held Green Bay to just 3 points in the second half on Sunday.

Steelers (+5.5) at Patriots (-5.5)

This is shaping up as something of a must-win for the Patriots. This is the “easiest” game, on paper, out of their next three games as the Pats face the Jags in Jacksonville in Week 3, and they will then face the Bills in Buffalo in Week 4. New England will have to win without AJ Brown, who is on the shelf for at least 4 weeks.

Packers (-3.5) at Jets (+3.5)

If the Packers go down early in this one, sound the alarm. Green Bay hasn’t won a game since Dec. 7, 2025 and Matt LaFleur’s squad is fresh off a 39-22 choke-job loss to the Vikings. The Jets, meanwhile, are riding high after dominating the Titans in a 23-10 win. MetLife Stadium is going to be a madhouse on Sunday if Geno Smith and Breece Hall get rolling.

Dolphins (+13) at 49ers (-13)

This is the largest spread of the week, and the 49ers will be the Week 2 pick for a lot of survivor pool contestants. It will be interesting to see if there is any letdown (or jet lag) from the 49ers after their successful trip to Australia, in which they blasted the “superteam” Rams, 27-7.

Giants (+7) at Rams (-7)

This is an enticing battle between a team that exceeded expectations in Week 1, and a team that underwhelmed in Week 1. Conventional wisdom suggests that the Rams will rebound. That said, Matthew Stafford looked mighty old last week, and on Sunday the Giants defense had little trouble silencing what was thought to be a potent Cowboys offense.

NFL Week 2 totals

The highest NFL Week 2 total is Lions at Bills, as that game’s projected number is a whopping 53.5. On the flip side, the Eagles and Titans are projected for just 40.0 points. Here is a look at all of the NFL Week 2 Over/Unders.

Lions at Bills Over 53.5 (-110)/Under 53.5 (-110)

Panthers at Falcons Over 43.5 (-110)/Under 43.5 (-110)

Saints at Ravens Over 47.0 (-110)/Under 47.0 (-110)

Vikings at Bears Over 48.5 (-105)/Under 48.5 (-115)

Bengals at Texans Over 46.5 (-110)/Under 46.5 (-110)

Steelers at Patriots Over 41.5 (-110)/Under 41.5 (-110)

Packers at Jets Over 44.5 (-110)/Under 44.5 (-110)

Browns at Buccaneers Over 40.5 (-115)/Under 40.5 (-105)

Eagles at Titans Over 40.0 (-110)/Under 40.0 (-110)

Jaguars at Broncos Over 44.5 (-110)/Under 44.5 (-110)

Raiders at Chargers Over 43.5 (-110)/Under 43.5 (-110)

Seahawks at Cardinals Over 41.5 (-110)/Under 41.5 (-110)

Commanders at Cowboys Over 50.0 (-110)/Under 50.0 (-110)

Dolphins at 49ers Over 45.5 (-110)/Under 45.5 (-110)

Colts at Chiefs Over 47.5 (-105)/Under 47.5 (-115)

Giants at Rams Over 48.0 (-110)/Under 48.0 (-110)

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