At retail, Nike dropped shimmering metallic versions of the LeBron 23, KD 18, Giannis Freak 7, Book 2, Ja 3, Sabrina 3, A’One, G.T. Future, G.T. Cut 4 for Victor Wembanyama, Kobe 3 Low Protro, and a matching Air Force 1. Each pair came with a duo of large metal lace charms to represent each signature athlete the likes of a lion’s head for LeBron, a grim reaper for Kevin Durant, and an alien with the G.T. Cut 4 for Wemby. Each pair came housed in special briefcase-inspired packaging with molded cutouts of the shoe and the respective player’s logo. Nike hardly stopped there. Throughout the weekend, a number of special “Warning Labels” either hit the hardwood or shock dropped. At Nike’s “The Shaw” takeover at Crenshaw High School in Inglewood, 300 pairs of “Warning Label” Fragment x Nike Book 2s sold out as fast as the line could move. Devin Booker and Hiroshi Fujiwara were both on hand to sign the pairs that featured a more premium construction compared to the wider Fragment Book 2 drop as well as metallic silver and blue Swooshes.

During All-Star Saturday Night, Nike’s next signature star, Cade Cunningham, debuted a “Warning Label” colorway of the brand new Nike S.T. Charge, a brand new silhouette inspired by outdoor hooping in China. The pair featured Cunningham’s signature star logo on the tongue which is easily one of the best signature logos in the game today. Jason Williams’ return to the Swoosh was announced during All-Star Weekend as well, headlined by the return of the Hyperflight, a shoe White Chocolate made popular back in the early 2000s. A purple pair with J Will and 55 on the tongue and heel dropped in LA, but of course, he also got a “Warning Label” PE of his own decked out in metallic gold.