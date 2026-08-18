This is a big week of releases for those who are fans of Air Jordans.

The drops include two laser-etched Jordan releases featuring the Air Jordan 1 Low and the Air Jordan 3. Also arriving this week is a Japan-exclusive “Sumo” Air Jordan 12. Other notable releases happening in the coming days include the Reebok G-Unit G6 sneaker, the Aya Brown x Nike Air Max 95, the Pharrell x Adidas Virginia Adistar Jellyfish in tan, and the “Halo” Nike Kobe 10 Protro.

Scroll on for a closer look at this week’s best sneaker releases below and where you can cop a pair.

Every Air Jordan Releasing in 2026