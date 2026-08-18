This is a big week of releases for those who are fans of Air Jordans.
The drops include two laser-etched Jordan releases featuring the Air Jordan 1 Low and the Air Jordan 3. Also arriving this week is a Japan-exclusive “Sumo” Air Jordan 12. Other notable releases happening in the coming days include the Reebok G-Unit G6 sneaker, the Aya Brown x Nike Air Max 95, the Pharrell x Adidas Virginia Adistar Jellyfish in tan, and the “Halo” Nike Kobe 10 Protro.
Scroll on for a closer look at this week’s best sneaker releases below and where you can cop a pair.
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Nike Air Tech Challenge 2 ‘Mag’
Price: $180
When: Tuesday, Aug. 18
Where: StockX.com, Nike SNKRS, and select retailers
What You Need to Know: Nike converts the legendary Mag sneaker from Back to the Future: Part 2 into a new Air Tech Challenge 2 colorway. The sneaker features a predominantly grey color scheme offset by blue accents on the mudguard and midsole, and a translucent outsole.
G-Unit x Reebok G6
Price: $130
When: Thursday, Aug. 20
Where: StockX.com, Reebok.com
What You Need to Know: Reebok is bringing back G-Unit’s beloved G6 sneaker collab this week in the classic red, white, and blue colorway. The model will be available exclusively at Reebok.com, with a wider drop coming later this fall.
Nike Air Max Goadome Low
Price: $185
When: Thursday, Aug. 20
Where: Complex
What You Need to Know: Nike has two new polka-dot-styled Air Max Goadome Lows dropping this week. The uppers feature polka-dot overlay cutaways that reveal a second layer of standard leather construction beneath. It’s worth mentioning that the boots will be available on Complex.
Aya Brown x Nike Air Max 95
Price: $80
When: Friday, Aug. 21
Where: StockX.com, Nike SNKRS, and select retailers
What You Need to Know: For those who weren’t able to cop Aya Brown’s Nike Air Max 95 collab at her NYC pop-up this past weekend, the project is dropping again on SNKRS this Friday. According to Nike, the sneaker celebrates Black and queer womanhood and sisterhood.
New Balance 2040v5
Price: $400
When: Thursday, Aug. 20
Where: StockX.com, Newbalance.com
What You Need to Know: New Balance’s latest Made in USA 2040v5 is making its retail debut this Thursday. The brand confirms that the 2040v5 is its most pinnacle lifestyle model to date, featuring a premium nubuck upper and paired with a FuelCell, Abzorb SBS, and Encap-cushioned midsole.
Air Jordan 1 Low ‘Laser’
Price: $165
When: Saturday, Aug. 22
Where: StockX.com, Nike SNKRS, and select retailers
What You Need to Know: The “Laser” Air Jordan 1 Low is one of two laser-etched Jordans releasing this weekend. This new colorway is equipped with a laser design on the upper, which is inspired by various moments in Michael Jordan’s life.
Pharrell x Adidas Virginia Adistar Jellyfish ‘Tan’
Price: $300
When: Saturday, Aug. 22
Where: Complex
What You Need to Know: Pharrell and Adidas are releasing yet another iteration of their ever-popular Virginia Adistar Jellyfish. This time, the sneaker is dressed in a clean “Tan” makeup, which Pharrell first previewed this spring at the 2026 MOBO Awards.
Air Jordan 3 ‘Laser’
Price: $230
When: Saturday, Aug. 22
Where: StockX.com, Nike SNKRS, and select retailers
What You Need to Know: Joining the Air Jordan 1 Low, there’s also a “Laser” Air Jordan 3 releasing this weekend. In addition to the laser-etched upper, the sneaker also has brown accents on the overlay panels, the midsole, and outsole.
Air Jordan 12 ‘Sumo’
Price: $214
When: Sunday, Aug. 23
Where: StockX.com, Atmos Japan
What You Need to Know: Jordan Brand is dropping a Japan-exclusive Air Jordan 12 this weekend. Dubbed “Sumo,” this new colorway pays homage to Michael Jordan’s visit to Japan in 1996 and him playing basketball with sumo wrestlers during the trip.
Nike Kobe 10 Protro ‘Halo’
Price: $190
When: Sunday, Aug. 23
Where: StockX.com, Nike SNKRS, and select retailers
What You Need to Know: In honor of what would’ve been Kobe Bryant’s 47th birthday on August 23, Nike is introducing the updated Kobe 10 Protro sneaker in a memorial “Halo” colorway. The upper is equipped with a redesigned engineered mesh upper combined with Cushlon 3.0 foam and a full-length Zoom Strobel system for improved energy return.