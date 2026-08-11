There’s a good amount of diversity for this week’s lineup of sneaker drops, which kicks off with the “Shadow Brown” Nike Air Max 90 arriving on Complex.
Also releasing on Complex this week are the Beams x Hoka Bondi 7 and Vandy the Pink’s Asics Gel-Kayano 12.1 collabs. Other notable releases taking place this week are the arrival of the “Dodgers” Kobe 5 Protro, the Free The Youth x Air Jordan 16, and the “Sports Renaissance” Air Jordan 3.
Grab a closer look at this week’s best sneaker releases below and where you can cop a pair.
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Nike Air Max 90 ‘Shadow Brown’
Price: $155
When: Wednesday, Aug. 12
Where: Complex
What You Need to Know: A premium iteration of the classic Nike Air Max 90 is dropping on Wednesday and it’s available on Complex. The sneaker is equipped with brown leather uppers and a semi-translucent midsole.
Nike Ja 4 ‘Nightmare’
Price: $130
When: Thursday, Aug. 13
Where: StockX.com, Nike SNKRS, and select retailers
What You Need to Know: Ja Morant’s latest signature shoe, the Ja 4, is finally hitting retail this Thursday. The inaugural “Nightmare” colorway pays tribute to Morant striking fear into defenders with his dunking abilities.
Converse Shai 001 Lace Up ‘Berry’
Price: $120
When: Friday, Aug. 14
Where: StockX.com, Nike SNKRS, and select retailers
What You Need to Know: A new version of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Converse Shai 001 is making its debut this week, with the Lace Up pair in the “Berry colorway. Aside from the lacing design on the upper, the rest of the sneaker remains unchanged.
Vandy the Pink x Asics Gel-Kayano 12.1
Price: $80
When: Thursday, Aug. 6
Where: Complex
What You Need to Know: One final release for Vandy the Pink’s Asics Gel-Kayano 12.1 collection is happening this Friday exclusively on Complex. Both the “Vanilla” and “Chocolate” colorways will be available in limited quantities.
Free The Youth x Air Jordan 16
Price: $255
When: Thursday, Aug. 15
Where: StockX.com and select Jordan Brand stockists
What You Need to Know: Free The Youth’s coveted Air Jordan 16 collab is releasing once more this weekend through select Jordan Brand stockists. Much like previous drops, expect this latest launch to be limited.
Nike Kobe 5 Protro ‘Dodgers’
Price: $190
When: Saturday, Aug. 15
Where: StockX.com, Nike SNKRS, and select retailers
What You Need to Know: Nike is once again paying tribute to Kobe Bryant’s affinity for the Los Angeles Dodgers with this upcoming Kobe 5 release. In addition to being dressed in the team’s blue hue, the heel also has baseball-themed stitching.
Air Jordan 3 Women’s ‘Sports Renaissance’
Price: $205
When: Saturday, Aug. 15
Where: StockX.com, Nike SNKRS, and select retailers
What You Need to Know: A new women’s exclusive Air Jordan 3 colorway is hitting retail on Saturday. Dubbed “Sports Renaissance,” the sneaker features a mismatched color scheme, with blue accents on the left shoe and red on the right pair.