There’s a good amount of diversity for this week’s lineup of sneaker drops, which kicks off with the “Shadow Brown” Nike Air Max 90 arriving on Complex.

Also releasing on Complex this week are the Beams x Hoka Bondi 7 and Vandy the Pink’s Asics Gel-Kayano 12.1 collabs. Other notable releases taking place this week are the arrival of the “Dodgers” Kobe 5 Protro, the Free The Youth x Air Jordan 16, and the “Sports Renaissance” Air Jordan 3.

Grab a closer look at this week’s best sneaker releases below and where you can cop a pair.

Every Air Jordan Releasing in 2026