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'Tan' Pharrell x Adidas Virginia Adistar Jellyfish Is Releasing on Complex

Here's how to buy the 'Tan' Pharrell x Adidas Virginia Adistar Jellyfish.

'Tan' Pharrell x Adidas Virginia Adistar Jellyfish
The 'Tan' Pharrell x Adidas Virginia Adistar Jellyfish drops in August. Via Adidas

Pharrell Williams and Adidas have reconnected to release a new iteration of their popular Virginia Adistar Jellyfish sneaker.

Next up for the model is a tan-based Pharrell x Adidas Virginia Adistar Jellyfish that’s releasing on Saturday on Complex. The style was first spotted on Pharrell’s feet back in March at the 2026 MOBO Awards while receiving the Global Songwriter award.

Multiple tan shades cover the entirety of the engineered mesh upper as well as the cage overlay panels. Breaking up the look are Three Stripes branding on the sides, light blue accents on the tongue and on portions of the midsole’s heel, and a black outsole.

Readers will be able to cop the “Tan” Pharrell x Adidas Virginia Adistar Jellyfish on Aug. 22 on Complex for $300. Grab a detailed look at the shoe below.

Shop for Adidas on Complex Shop

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