Nike is updating the late Kobe Bryant’s 10th signature basketball sneaker with the brand as part of the ongoing Protro (short for “performance retro”) line. The introduction of the Nike Kobe 10 Protro is timed ahead of what would’ve been Bryant’s 47th birthday on August 23. For the sneaker’s debut, it will release on that day in an all-white “Halo” colorway. The Nike Kobe 10 was introduced in 2015 and while the overall design of the Protro is nearly identical to the original, the new version features the brand’s latest innovations and is designed for today’s generation of hoopers. Prior to its arrival later this month, here’s what’s new about the Nike Kobe 10 Protro.

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What is the Nike Kobe Protro line?

The Nike Protro line was introduced in February 2018 and focuses on bringing classic Nike Kobe silhouettes back to market with modern tech. Since that time, the Swoosh has released Protro versions of the Kobe 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, and 9, with the 10 being the latest.

What’s new on the Nike Kobe 10 Protro?

Nike says the Kobe 10 Protro is equipped with a redesigned engineered mesh upper that’s more breathable and flexible than the original version. The midsole features a modern Cushlon 3.0 foam combined with a full-length Zoom Strobel system for improved energy return. The outsole has also been reengineered for better grip.

When is the Nike Kobe 10 Protro releasing?

The Nike Kobe 10 Protro will arrive on August 23, in celebration of Bryant’s birthday. The sneaker will debut in the all-white “Halo” colorway. Additional engineered mesh colorways will launch later this year, while Flyknit versions that feature ZoomX foam midsoles will release in 2027.

Where will the Nike Kobe 10 Protro be available?

The Nike Kobe 10 Protro will be available on the Nike SNKRS app.

How much will the Nike Kobe 10 Protro cost?

At the time of writing, a retail price for the Nike Kobe 10 Protro has yet to be announced by the brand.