New Balance has unveiled a new lifestyle sneaker as part of its heralded Made in USA franchise. That silhouette is the New Balance Made in USA 2040v5 and is the fifth variation of the 2040 model. The original New Balance 2040 was released in 2012 and was touted as the pinnacle sneaker produced from the brand’s US-based factories. That philosophy continues with the 2040v5, which New Balance calls one of its most elaborate lifestyle models to date.

"The 2040v5 is one of the most ambitious products we've ever created," Brian Lynn, New Balance’s global VP of lifestyle product, said. "Every detail was evaluated through the lens of craft, performance, and material integrity. Free from trend-driven thinking or unnecessary compromise, the team focused on a singular objective: creating the ultimate expression of Made in USA footwear." With the sneaker arriving later this month, here’s everything you need to know about the New Balance Made in USA 2040v5.

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What’s notable about the New Balance Made in USA 2040v5’s design?

The New Balance Made in USA 2040v5 is equipped with an elevated nubuck leather construction throughout the entirety of the upper. The standout design element of the silhouette is the three-part cushioning system in the midsole, which includes FuelCell, Abzorb SBS, and Encap, combined with a full-length carbon fiber plate.

Where is the New Balance Made in USA 2040v5 releasing?

The New Balance Made in USA 2040v5 is releasing exclusively in North America in August 2026 at Newbalance.com and at select retailers.

When is the release date for the New Balance Made in USA 2040v5?

The New Balance Made in USA 2040v5 will be available starting on Aug. 20 in North America. A global release for the sneaker will arrive sometime in May 2027.

How much does the New Balance Made in USA 2040v5 cost?

The New Balance Made in USA 2040v5 retails for a whopping $400.