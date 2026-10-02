Pop Culture

Eddie Murphy Set to Make His Scripted Series Debut in 'The Chairman'

The Peacock show is being written and executive produced by 'Mad Men' creator Matthew Weiner.

Eddie Murphy.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Eddie Murphy will make his scripted-series debut in Peacock’s The Chairman, a drama from Mad Men creator Matthew Weiner.
  • The role marks a career first for Murphy, who has headlined blockbuster films since 48 Hrs. but previously only created the shows The PJs and The Royal Family.
  • Murphy will next appear in Shrek 5, while a Donkey origin movie is slated for 2028.

Eddie Murphy is set to break new ground for himself as he gears up to star in his first-ever scripted series for Peacock.

According to Deadline, the legendary Hollywood actor is set to star in the upcoming drama series The Chairman, from Mad Men creator Matthew Weiner.

Details about the project are pretty scarce, but for Murphy, this continues his recent run of projects following his Netflix documentary Being Eddie and Prime Video film The Pickup, which both came out in 2025. His next film will be Shrek 5.

Though Murphy has starred in so many blockbuster movies since 48 Hours in 1982, the comedian has never headlined a scripted series. He has, however, created two shows: The PJs and The Royal Family.

In other Eddie Murphy news, his long-rumored Donkey movie has finally been confirmed and will come out in 2028.

The film will reportedly be an origin story for his Donkey character from the Shrek franchise. Charlie Bean will direct it, while Matt Flynn and Rebecca Huntley are credited as co-director and producer, respectively.

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