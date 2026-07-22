In addition to being applied to the Vapor 12 Hypersmash, the Nike Mag design is coming to another tennis shoe.

This time, the Swoosh is bringing Marty McFly’s auto-lacing sneakers from Back to the Future Part II to the beloved Air Tech Challenge II, as evidenced by the images here. This upcoming Mag-inspired Air Tech Challenge II colorway (style code: IX4084-025) sports a predominantly grey color scheme paired with blue hits on the mudguard and a red and orange gradient fade on the tongue’s “Nike” branding. Blue speckles cover the grey-colored midsole, while a translucent outsole completes the look.

Despite images surfacing, release details for this Nike Mag-inspired Air Tech Challenge 2 colorway have yet to be announced by the brand. Check back soon for new developments in the coming weeks.