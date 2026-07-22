DAILY QUIZ

GET THE APP

STYLE

MUSIC

POP CULTURE

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Sneakers

Nike Mag Inspires This Air Tech Challenge 2 Colorway

Here's an official look at the Nike Mag-inspired Air Tech Challenge 2.

Nike Mag-inspired Air Tech Challenge II
A Nike Mag-inspired Air Tech Challenge II is releasing soon. Via Nike

In addition to being applied to the Vapor 12 Hypersmash, the Nike Mag design is coming to another tennis shoe.

This time, the Swoosh is bringing Marty McFly’s auto-lacing sneakers from Back to the Future Part II to the beloved Air Tech Challenge II, as evidenced by the images here. This upcoming Mag-inspired Air Tech Challenge II colorway (style code: IX4084-025) sports a predominantly grey color scheme paired with blue hits on the mudguard and a red and orange gradient fade on the tongue’s “Nike” branding. Blue speckles cover the grey-colored midsole, while a translucent outsole completes the look.

Despite images surfacing, release details for this Nike Mag-inspired Air Tech Challenge 2 colorway have yet to be announced by the brand. Check back soon for new developments in the coming weeks.

Related Stories

Vapor 12 Hypersmash
Sneakers

Nike Turns the Mag Into a Tennis Shoe

Here's a detailed look at the Nike Mag-inspired Vapor 12 Hypersmash.

Victor Deng26 days ago
Nike MAG
Sneakers

15 Things You Never Knew About the Nike MAG

There's more to the MAG than you ever knew.

Zac Dubasik2439 days ago
Nike Mag History 1
Sneakers

The History of the Nike Mag

The sneakers worn by Marty McFly in "Back to the Future Part II" are here. This is how the Nike Mag came to life.

Matt Welty3582 days ago

Trending

1
StyleHow to Buy: Ohana Hatake Full-Bloom "Rainbow" Collection
2
SneakersComplex Introduces the 5 for 5 Sneakers Quiz
3
StyleWalton Goggins Enlisted for RIMOWA Campaign Film Introducing Aluminum Dartboard Case
4
SneakersHow to Buy the 'Triple White' Pharrell x Adidas Virginia Adistar Jellyfish
5
Pop CultureUsher Kicks Woman Off Stage, She Claps Back at Internet: 'I Looked Good ASF'
6
Pop CultureEverything Marvel Studios Announced During San Diego Comic-Con 2026

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App