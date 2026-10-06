Plenty of new sneaker releases are coming soon, including the week’s biggest drop: the return of the “Royal” Air Jordan 1.

A number of the week’s drops will also be available on Complex. This includes several women’s exclusive Nike styles ranging from the Shox Z Calista to the Rift 2 Suede. Other notable drops coming to Complex include the ‘NYC Subway Rat’ Air Force 1 Low, Nike Blazy, Crocs Trailbreak 2 Cordura, the Brain Dead x Adidas Bowling collab, and the ‘Cincinnati Reds’ Air Griffey Max 1.

Scroll on to learn more about this week’s best sneaker releases and where you can cop a pair.

Every Air Jordan Releasing in 2026