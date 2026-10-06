Plenty of new sneaker releases are coming soon, including the week’s biggest drop: the return of the “Royal” Air Jordan 1.
A number of the week’s drops will also be available on Complex. This includes several women’s exclusive Nike styles ranging from the Shox Z Calista to the Rift 2 Suede. Other notable drops coming to Complex include the ‘NYC Subway Rat’ Air Force 1 Low, Nike Blazy, Crocs Trailbreak 2 Cordura, the Brain Dead x Adidas Bowling collab, and the ‘Cincinnati Reds’ Air Griffey Max 1.
Scroll on to learn more about this week’s best sneaker releases and where you can cop a pair.
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Nike Shox Z Calistra
Price: $130
When: Wednesday, Oct. 7
Where: Complex
What You Need to Know: A pair of premium Nike Shox Z Calistra styles is coming to Complex on Wednesday. The styles feature a velvet construction on the upper and is paired with the signature Shox cushioning on the heel.
Nike Rift 2 Suede
Price: $125
When: Wednesday, Oct. 7
Where: Complex
What You Need to Know: The Nike Air Rift 2 is also coming to Complex on Wednesday with this suede-based version, seen above. It’s worth mentioning that the sneaker will be available in women’s sizing.
Nike Air Force 1 ‘NYC Subway Rat’
Price: $150
When: Wednesday, Oct. 7
Where: Complex
What You Need to Know: Nike pays homage to the rats that roam the NYC subway stations with this upcoming Air Force 1 Low. The entirety of the sneaker is inspired by the body of a rat with a grey suede construction, and features hits of pink on the heel and outsole.
Nike Blazy
Price: $95
When: Wednesday, Oct. 7
Where: Complex
What You Need to Know: The Nike Blazy is essentially a modified version of the classic Blazer model. Aside from its Blazer-esque design, the silhouette features a wider toe box, a larger Swoosh on the sides, and a double-taped midsole.
Brain Dead x Adidas Bowling
Price: $250
When: Thursday, Oct. 8
Where: Complex
What You Need to Know: Brain Dead and Adidas Originals have reunited to release a new exotic Bowling collab. The collection includes two iterations, including the cheetah print version seen above and a snakeskin pair.
Crocs Trailbreak 2 Cordura
Price: $110
When: Thursday, Oct. 8
Where: Complex
What You Need to Know: A new iteration of the Crocs Trailbreak 2 sneaker is coming to Complex on Thursday. The standout design element of this pair is the weather-resistant Cordura material used throughout the shoe.
Nike Air Griffey Max 1 “Cincinnati Reds’
Price: $180
When: Friday, Oct. 9
Where: Complex
What You Need to Know: Originally released in 2011, the “Cincinnati Reds” Nike Air Griffey Max 1 is coming back on Friday. It pays tribute to Ken Griffey Jr.’s nine-year stint with the Cincinnati Reds team and the sneaker sports a predominantly red and white makeup combined with black accents throughout.
Air Jordan 1 High ‘Royal’
Price: $185
When: Saturday, Oct. 10
Where: StockX.com, Nike SNKRS, and select retailers
What You Need to Know: The iconic “Royal” Air Jordan 1 High is making its return this weekend. True to its original 1985 form, the sneaker sports a two-tone black and royal blue color scheme on the leather upper, “Nike Air” branding on the tongue, and the Wings logo on the ankle.