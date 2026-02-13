Style

Crocs Trailbreak 2: How to Buy on Complex Shop

Two new colorways of Crocs' outdoor-ready Trailbreak 2 are available now on Complex.

Two pairs of Crocs clogs: one in green with a dark sole and pink laces, the other in beige with matching laces and sole.
Complex

Crocs is pushing deeper into outdoor territory with the Trailbreak 2, and we've got two new colorways available on Complex: Dark Cocoa/Citrus and Bone.

Taking inspiration from an archival 2010 silhouette, the Trailbreak 2 represents Crocs' new frontier of outdoor performance. The shoe blends utility-driven construction with everyday style, designed for the wild but just at home in the city. It's part of the brand's evolution from comfort-first clogs to technical footwear that can handle trails and streets with equal confidence.

The Dark Cocoa/Citrus edition blends earthy, chocolatey tones with high-tech materials, creating a gorpcore sneaker that looks like architectural scaffolding for your feet. The Bone colorway offers a neutral, versatile option that pairs with anything.

Where to buy Crocs Trailbreak 2 in Dark Cocoa/Citrus and Bone

If you're ready to add the Crocs Trailbreak 2 to your rotation, shop both the Dark Cocoa/Citrus and Bone colorways on Complex.

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