Crocs Trailbreak 2: How to Buy on Complex Shop

Crocs is pushing deeper into outdoor territory with the Trailbreak 2, and we've got two new colorways available on Complex: Dark Cocoa/Citrus and Bone. Taking inspiration from an archival 2010 silhouette, the Trailbreak 2 represents Crocs' new frontier of outdoor performance. The shoe blends utility-driven construction with everyday style, designed for the wild but just at home in the city. It's part of the brand's evolution from comfort-first clogs to technical footwear that can handle trails and streets with equal confidence.

The Dark Cocoa/Citrus edition blends earthy, chocolatey tones with high-tech materials, creating a gorpcore sneaker that looks like architectural scaffolding for your feet. The Bone colorway offers a neutral, versatile option that pairs with anything.

Where to buy Crocs Trailbreak 2 in Dark Cocoa/Citrus and Bone

If you're ready to add the Crocs Trailbreak 2 to your rotation, shop both the Dark Cocoa/Citrus and Bone colorways on Complex.