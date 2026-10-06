Kelsey Mitchell is coming off one of the greatest WNBA seasons ever in terms of offensive production, as she set league records for points scored and 3-point field goals made in 2026. Mitchell is now a free agent, and she created plenty of buzz this past weekend when she said that she intends to be “selfish” in her free agent decision-making.

“I have to be selfish,” Mitchell said. “I think that’s where I am in my career. What I probably need and what’s probably best for me. So I have to be selfish in that room.

“But, I think, ultimately, being on the Fever and being part of an organization that does come with a lot of ups and downs, what factors in and what is important for me is, obviously, having good chemistry on and off the floor. I’ve only been with one team my entire career, so it’s all kind of like figuring this out. It’s hard, man.”

The Fever will surely make a hard push to bring Mitchell back.

“She has a lot of equity in this franchise and has put in a lot of time,” Fever GM Amber Cox said. “She’s meant so much to us and has, obviously had, arguably, the best season in the history of our league in terms of being a scoring guard. The numbers she put up were just spectacular, and you hear night-in and night-out from players across this league—the hardest person to guard in this league is Kelsey Mitchell.”