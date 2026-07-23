In addition to the orange and blue-colored Air Force 1 that dropped around the same time the Knicks won their first NBA championship in more than 50 years, another New York City-themed colorway of the sneaker is on the way.

Newly leaked images of an Air Force 1 Low ‘01 show that the upcoming release will include a Swoosh-branded hangtag resembling the defunct MTA MetroCard. Adding to the NYC subway theme, the sneaker’s color scheme also appears to be inspired by the rats typically found in the transit system. It features a grey suede upper that’s offset by a pink tab on the heel, while Nike’s “NYC Swoosh” logo is stamped behind the tongue. Completing the look is a grey midsole and a pink semi-translucent outsole.

Despite images of the style surfacing, a release date for this NYC-inspired Air Force 1 Low ‘01 has yet to be announced by Nike. Check back soon for official updates.