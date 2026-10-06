Azealia Banks Confirms Move to Israel, Says She’s the Most ‘Creatively Enabled’ In Years

No longer in the “212,” rapper Azealia Banks has controversially relocated to Israel.

On Tuesday (Oct. 6), the Harlem native confirmed on X that she had made the surprising move, showing off the interior of her new home. "Moving in," the rapper wrote. "If you would have told me years ago id end up moving to Tel Aviv and liking it, I would have said youre crazy."

Banks went on to share that she hasn’t just moved for her personal development, but to work on new music. The 35-year-old also praised the city for its sprawling arts scene.

"Im 5 hours away and here making my album FINALLY. I found some real camaraderie and some really cool music crew here and its ironically just been easier to create here because Israel's arts scene is really mature," she wrote.

"People arent witholding stems and holding grudges about social issues and its freeing. Everyone in Israel thinks my political opinions fucking suck and think i have trash taste in men but no one is trying to sabotage me for that.. This is the most creatively enabled ive felt in years."