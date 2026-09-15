A popular women’s exclusive Air Jordan 5 colorway is making its return to retailers for the first time in 20 years.
Newly leaked retailer images of this year’s “Sunset” Air Jordan 5 retro (style code: IV5678-102) have emerged, courtesy of @zSneakerheadz on Instagram. This women’s iteration of the Air Jordan 5 was originally released in 2006 and gets its nickname from the orange and red accents on the tongue and the outsole, similar to the gradients of a sunset. The rest of the sneaker, specifically the upper, is equipped with a premium white leather construction.
According to @zSneakerheadz, the 2026 “Sunset” Air Jordan 5 will release on Sept. 25 via SNKRS and at select retailers.
UPDATE (09/15): Jordan Brand has confirmed that this year’s “Sunset” Air Jordan 5 is releasing on Sept. 25 via SNKRS and at select retailers for $205.
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Air Jordan 5 Women’s “Sunset”
Release Date: 09/25/26
Color: White/Sunset/Fire Red
Style Code: IV5678-102
Price: $205