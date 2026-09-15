A popular women’s exclusive Air Jordan 5 colorway is making its return to retailers for the first time in 20 years.

Newly leaked retailer images of this year’s “Sunset” Air Jordan 5 retro (style code: IV5678-102) have emerged, courtesy of @zSneakerheadz on Instagram. This women’s iteration of the Air Jordan 5 was originally released in 2006 and gets its nickname from the orange and red accents on the tongue and the outsole, similar to the gradients of a sunset. The rest of the sneaker, specifically the upper, is equipped with a premium white leather construction.