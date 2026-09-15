Sneakers

How to Buy the 2026 'Sunset' Air Jordan 5

The women's exclusive 'Sunset' Air Jordan 5 colorway releases this month.

'Sunset' Air Jordan 5
The 'Sunset' Air Jordan 5 returns in September. Via Nike

A popular women’s exclusive Air Jordan 5 colorway is making its return to retailers for the first time in 20 years.

Newly leaked retailer images of this year’s “Sunset” Air Jordan 5 retro (style code: IV5678-102) have emerged, courtesy of @zSneakerheadz on Instagram. This women’s iteration of the Air Jordan 5 was originally released in 2006 and gets its nickname from the orange and red accents on the tongue and the outsole, similar to the gradients of a sunset. The rest of the sneaker, specifically the upper, is equipped with a premium white leather construction.

According to @zSneakerheadz, the 2026 “Sunset” Air Jordan 5 will release on Sept. 25 via SNKRS and at select retailers.

UPDATE (09/15): Jordan Brand has confirmed that this year’s “Sunset” Air Jordan 5 is releasing on Sept. 25 via SNKRS and at select retailers for $205.

Every Air Jordan Releasing in 2026

Shop for Nike on Complex Shop

Air Jordan 5 Women’s “Sunset”
Release Date: 09/25/26
Color: White/Sunset/Fire Red
Style Code: IV5678-102
Price: $205

Related Stories

'Tour Yellow' Air Jordan 4
Sneakers

How to Buy the 2026 'Tour Yellow' Air Jordan 4 Retro

The 'Tour Yellow' Air Jordan 4 returns in September.

Victor Deng32 days ago
'Oreo' Air Jordan 6
Sneakers

The 2026 'Oreo' Air Jordan 6 Releases in August

Here's how to buy the 'Oreo' Air Jordan 6 retro.

Victor Deng48 days ago
2026 'Bred' Air Jordan 4
Sneakers

Detailed Look at the 2026 'Bred' Air Jordan 4 Retro

The 'Bred' Air Jordan 4 is returning in November.

Victor Deng26 days ago

Trending

1
MusicChris Brown Thanks Rep. Jasmine Crockett for Honoring Him: ‘I Apologize for Any Backlash’
2
MusicTravis Scott Teases His Involvement on 'GTA 6' Soundtrack
3
Pop CultureBobbi Althoff Spoofs Sydney Sweeney’s ‘Just Sports’ Novig Ad
4
MusicFinneas, Others Drop Out of Ed Sheeran Tour After Macklemore Was Removed for 'Free Palestine' Speech
5
Pop CultureTerry Crews Once Again Recalls Cheating on Wife at Massage Parlor: ‘That Was a One Time Incident'
6
MusicDrake Shares More Details About 'FOMO,' His 'Not So Short Film'

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App