TreVeyon Henderson emerged as the Patriots’ home run hitter out of the backfield last season, routinely busting out for big yardage. The second-year RB out of Ohio State figures to be a huge part of the Patriots’ offensive plans this season, but he injured his ankle last week at practice. Below, we will dish out a Henderson injury update and look at when he is likely to return to the New England backfield. TreVeyon Henderson injury update: When will Patriots RB be back

Henderson gave the Patriots a good scare on August 24 when he slipped on a cut in practice during 11-on-11s. He was removed from the practice and underwent testing. The Boston Globe’s Christopher Price reported that Henderson is dealing with a “lower ankle” issue, but that he should be “ready to go” for Week 1 of the regular season. Henderson did not travel with the Patriots to their final pre-season game last Thursday against the Browns.

Here is a look at the Patriots’ schedule to open the regular season.

Week 1 Wednesday, September 9: Patriots at Seahawks

Week 2 Sunday, September 20: Steelers at Patriots

Week 3 Sunday, September 27: Patriots at Jaguars

Week 4 Sunday, October 4: Patriots at Bills

TreVeyon Henderson fantasy football ADP and odds

Henderson has a fantasy football ADP of 48, according to FantasyPros. The earliest he’s been drafted is 45 and the latest is 93. He is currently ranked RB21. Henderson is likely to again share the brunt of the Patriots’ RB touches with Rhamondre Stevenson. Stevenson had more rushing attempts out of the backfield in the 2025-26 postseason than Henderson, as Stevenson had 58 to Henderson’s 30. Stevenson had fumbling issues early in the regular season last year, which paved the way for Henderson to go for a stretch as the Patriots’ featured back. It is likely that the two backs get something close to a 50/50 split in attempts early in the 2026-27 season. Week 1 NFL props for Henderson have already been posted at Fanatics Sportsbook. The RB has a projected rushing total of 34.5 yards against the Seahawks.