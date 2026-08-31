TreVeyon Henderson emerged as the Patriots’ home run hitter out of the backfield last season, routinely busting out for big yardage. The second-year RB out of Ohio State figures to be a huge part of the Patriots’ offensive plans this season, but he injured his ankle last week at practice.
Below, we will dish out a Henderson injury update and look at when he is likely to return to the New England backfield.
TreVeyon Henderson injury update: When will Patriots RB be back
Henderson gave the Patriots a good scare on August 24 when he slipped on a cut in practice during 11-on-11s. He was removed from the practice and underwent testing.
The Boston Globe’s Christopher Price reported that Henderson is dealing with a “lower ankle” issue, but that he should be “ready to go” for Week 1 of the regular season.
Henderson did not travel with the Patriots to their final pre-season game last Thursday against the Browns.
Here is a look at the Patriots’ schedule to open the regular season.
- Week 1 Wednesday, September 9: Patriots at Seahawks
- Week 2 Sunday, September 20: Steelers at Patriots
- Week 3 Sunday, September 27: Patriots at Jaguars
- Week 4 Sunday, October 4: Patriots at Bills
TreVeyon Henderson fantasy football ADP and odds
Henderson has a fantasy football ADP of 48, according to FantasyPros. The earliest he’s been drafted is 45 and the latest is 93. He is currently ranked RB21.
Henderson is likely to again share the brunt of the Patriots’ RB touches with Rhamondre Stevenson. Stevenson had more rushing attempts out of the backfield in the 2025-26 postseason than Henderson, as Stevenson had 58 to Henderson’s 30.
Stevenson had fumbling issues early in the regular season last year, which paved the way for Henderson to go for a stretch as the Patriots’ featured back.
It is likely that the two backs get something close to a 50/50 split in attempts early in the 2026-27 season.
Week 1 NFL props for Henderson have already been posted at Fanatics Sportsbook. The RB has a projected rushing total of 34.5 yards against the Seahawks.
Patriots odds
The Patriots stunned the NFL last season with one of the greatest turnarounds in league history, going from 4-13 to 14-3. Mike Vrabel led the Pats all the way back to the Super Bowl, but New England came up short in its quest for the seventh Lombardi Trophy in franchise history as it fell to the Seahawks.
The Patriots’ schedule is much more difficult, on paper, this season than last as they have the fifth-toughest strength of schedule based on opponents’ combined win percentage from last season.
Super Bowl odds show the Patriots with a +1700 price to win it all.
New England is +130 to win the AFC East and has a season-long projected win total of 9.5.
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