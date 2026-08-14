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How to Buy the 2026 'Tour Yellow' Air Jordan 4 Retro

The 'Tour Yellow' Air Jordan 4 returns in September.

'Tour Yellow' Air Jordan 4
The 'Tour Yellow' Air Jordan 4 returns in September. Via Nike

Jordan Brand is bringing back one of the most popular retro colorways of the Air Jordan 4 this year, with the “Tour Yellow” makeup shown here.

Newly leaked images from @Eldenmonitor on X show retail images of the 2026 “Tour Yellow” Air Jordan 4 (style code: IO2463-102). This year’s version is a straightforward rerelease of the original 2006 pair, which features a white leather upper paired with black wings on the sides. The standout element of this iteration is the Jordan Flight velcro patch on the tongue, which reveals the “Jordan Rare Air” text underneath. In addition to the patch on the tongue, the “Tour Yellow” hue also appears on the midsole.

At the time of writing, the release details for the “Tour Yellow” Air Jordan 4 retro have not yet been announced by Jordan Brand. Stay tuned for official updates in the coming weeks.

UPDATE (08/14): Nike has confirmed that this year’s “Tour Yellow” Air Jordan 4 is releasing on Sept. 5 via SNKRS and at select retailers for $220. Grab an official look at the 2026 retro below.

Every Air Jordan Releasing in 2026

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