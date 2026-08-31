Bonnie Blue Claims She's Given Birth to Her First Child in Video Shared From Toilet

Controversial adult film star and content creator Bonnie Blue says she has just welcomed her first child.
As reported by British tabloid Metro, the 27-year-old sex worker said she gave birth via C-section last week at the Lindo Wing at St Mary’s Hospital in London, the United Kingdom. Bonnie, who has appeared visibly pregnant in posts shared on social media for the past few months, said that she was originally not due to give birth until October. “I love being a mother, and knowing the life I can provide for my child makes it even more magical,” she added.
Bonnie, real name Tia Billinger, shared that she had wanted to have a child with her estranged husband for “years and years.” Earlier in 2016, she hosted a “breeding event,” where she said she had unprotected sex with approximately 400 men. While her baby is said to have arrived prematurely, she noted that she’s been reassured they’re in good health.
“My baby is here,” she captioned a video shared to TikTok, which was made while she was sat on a toilet, drinking Pepsi, and eating toast.
“I’ve had a baby, I’m fine, I had a C-section,” Blue added. “The baby is super, super healthy, and yes, I’m sat on the toilet. … If I can do it, anyone can do it.”
She also indicated that she doesn’t plan to breastfeed the child, and will instead use formula. During the apparent pregnancy, she continued to make adult content, including a “golden shower” event she hosted in June in which she got men to urinate on her belly.