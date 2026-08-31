Bonnie Blue Claims She's Given Birth to Her First Child in Video Shared From Toilet

Controversial adult film star and content creator Bonnie Blue says she has just welcomed her first child.

As reported by British tabloid Metro, the 27-year-old sex worker said she gave birth via C-section last week at the Lindo Wing at St Mary’s Hospital in London, the United Kingdom. Bonnie, who has appeared visibly pregnant in posts shared on social media for the past few months, said that she was originally not due to give birth until October. “I love being a mother, and knowing the life I can provide for my child makes it even more magical,” she added.

Bonnie, real name Tia Billinger, shared that she had wanted to have a child with her estranged husband for “years and years.” Earlier in 2016, she hosted a “breeding event,” where she said she had unprotected sex with approximately 400 men. While her baby is said to have arrived prematurely, she noted that she’s been reassured they’re in good health.