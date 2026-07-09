Having already ranked several of Michael Jordan’s most-popular signature models like the Air Jordan 4 to the Air Jordan 11, it’s time to rank the Air Jordan 7.

The sneaker is one of the most underrated Air Jordans from MJ’s peak in the NBA in the 1990s. It was the sneaker he wore during one of his most decorated seasons in the league, highlighted by him winning his second championship and being in the midst of his first 3-peat with the Chicago Bulls. It was also linked to global basketball competition, with him wearing the “Olympic” Jordan 7 at the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona.

The Air Jordan 7 has one of the best OG lineups in MJ’s signature line, which includes the “Bordeaux,” “Hare,” “Cardinal,” and the “Black/True Red” colorways. But where do they rank among each other and other popular retro iterations? Here are the best Air Jordan 7s of all time, ranked.

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