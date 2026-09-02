After releasing a Los Angeles Lakers-inspired Air Jordan 4 earlier this year, another NBA franchise is getting its own Air Jordan release soon.

Newly leaked images from @zSneakerheadz on Instagram show an early look at the “Bucks” Air Jordan 12 (style code: CT8013-103). The sneaker dons the team colors of the Milwaukee-based franchise, sporting a predominantly white leather upper paired with a pine green nubuck mudguard and purple accents on the tongue as well as the heel’s pull tab. At the center of the mudguard and the eyelets is an iridescent detail that shows both green and purple hues at different angles.