Sneakers

The 'Bucks' Air Jordan 12 Releases Next Week

Here's a detailed look at the PE-inspired 'Bucks' Air Jordan 12.

'Bucks' Air Jordan 12
The 'Bucks' Air Jordan 12 releases in September. Via Nike

After releasing a Los Angeles Lakers-inspired Air Jordan 4 earlier this year, another NBA franchise is getting its own Air Jordan release soon.

Newly leaked images from @zSneakerheadz on Instagram show an early look at the “Bucks” Air Jordan 12 (style code: CT8013-103). The sneaker dons the team colors of the Milwaukee-based franchise, sporting a predominantly white leather upper paired with a pine green nubuck mudguard and purple accents on the tongue as well as the heel’s pull tab. At the center of the mudguard and the eyelets is an iridescent detail that shows both green and purple hues at different angles.

Jordan Brand released a “Bucks” Air Jordan 7 in 2019, which was inspired by Ray Allen’s PE colorway from 2002.

According to @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, the “Bucks” Air Jordan 12 will be released on Sept. 19 via SNKRS and at select retailers. Check back soon for official updates in the coming months.

UPDATE (09/02): The “Bucks” Air Jordan 12 has been confirmed to drop on Sept. 12 via SNKRS and at select retailers for $215.

Every Air Jordan Releasing in 2026

Shop for Nike on Complex Shop

Related Stories

Air Jordan 7 'Ray Allen' 304775 053 (Pair)
Sneakers

Best Look at the 'Ray Allen' Air Jordan 7

A throwback to Ray Allen's time as a member of the Milwaukee Bucks, a pair of his Air Jordan 7 Player Exclusives from 2002 are reportedly releasing during Summer 2019.

Victor Deng2665 days ago
'Lakeshow' Air Jordan 4
Sneakers

Official Look at the 'Lakeshow' Air Jordan 4

An early release for the 'Lakeshow' Air Jordan 4 is set to arrive in February.

Victor Deng230 days ago
'Space Jam' Air Jordan 11, 'Space Jam' Air Jordan 9, 'Bred' Air Jordan 4
Sneakers

Every Air Jordan Releasing in 2026

'Space Jam' Air Jordan 9? 'Bred' Air Jordan 4? 'Space Jam' Air Jordan 11? Here are all the rumored and confirmed 2026 release dates.

Victor Deng2 days ago

Trending

1
MusicLil Durk's Lawyers Push for Jury to Watch More of Akademiks Interview (UPDATE)
2
Music50 Best Chicago Rappers of All Time, Ranked
3
Pop CultureExclusive: Sydney Sweeney Talks Novig Partnership, New 'Just Sports' Campaign
4
BetsPatriots at Seahawks Odds: Spread, Moneyline, Total, Props for NFL Opener
5
MusicMegan Thee Stallion Says She Was 'Losing' Herself While Dating Klay Thompson
6
MusicKrayzie Bone Denies Layzie Bone's Claims He Was Left in the Dark About Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Tour

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App