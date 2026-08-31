Young Thug's New YSL Era Is Here With 'Slime Language 3': What to Know

Slime Language 3 has finally arrived.

After being teased for a few months, with Young Thug coming to NYC’s Irving Plaza with what has been deemed the “new YSL” in July and making the album on stream, the album has finally dropped.

Is Gunna on the project?

No. After Thugger’s long trial and Gunna taking a plea deal, leading to him and Thug’s subsequent falling out, he is not present on the tape. Similar to its predecessors though, the Slime Language series is all about showing off the talent on the YSL roster. For the third installment, Thugger showcases a mix of newer YSL members from the underground rap scene and older YSL members. The roster includes 1300Saint, Yung Kayo, Unfoonk, Iyrus, BSlime, Biggs Money, Lil Unky, Yume, the late Lil Keed, and the ØWAY collective led by Tezzus and diamond*. Signed to Thug under the label’s umbrella, ØWAY also includes Sk8star, Lil Righteous, Pz’, and others.

How many tracks are on it?

SL3 has a whopping 41 tracks on it and is two hours and 15 minutes long. As clarified by Young Thug’s surprise IG post of the album, there is a SIDE A and SIDE B, with 21 and 20 tracks, respectively. Each side also has its own cover.

The first cover boasts Thugger and the rest of YSL recreating an image fans speculate as being inspired by Dan Witz’s mosh pit paintings.

Who is featured on the album?

From outside YSL, there are verses from: Lil Baby, Yeat, Travis Scott, Future, Trippie Redd, Quavo, Cash Cobain, Jorjiana, Bay Swag, Mariah the Scientist, YKNiece, Veeze, Skrilla, Rob49, Rundown Zay, Papito El Franklins, Lito The Plug, HittMan, and Lil Righteous.

Apart from features, producer Mike Dean apparently handled mixing on the album, per a conversation Thug posted to his story before the album dropped.

Why was it delayed, and is it out on DSPs?

The album was announced to drop at midnight on August 28th; however, it did not arrive as it was still being finished, as Diamond* gave an update from the YSL IG page.

Another possible reason for the delay was controversial fashion designer Ian Connor, who has been helping Thug scout out new talent, having a baby, which also delayed the project.

It finally released on Friday afternoon, but only on Spotify. However, now it is also on Apple Music as well.